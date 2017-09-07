The Future Of Wellness Lives In The Brain

Take a moment and examine where you are; at work, at home, or maybe somewhere in between. What do you see?

I see honest and passionate professionals who are suffering from severe and shocking amounts of stress; and it’s killing millions of us.

When traveling to consultations, scoping out social media, and even talking with individuals in person; stress seems to be everywhere. It’s in the news every day; I see it just like you do.

One would come to think that stress and pure insanity is a part of everyday life – the new norm. Is there anything that can be done?

I’m going to give you an example of hope. Recently, I began a new consulting project for a company called Vitanya Wellness Centers; based in Scottsdale, Arizona. Vitanya exists to provide leading research and development in brain performance-based wellness coaching.

At Vitanya, they don’t suggest the average approach to wellness. I’ve been a client myself and have experienced their revolutionary approach to brain optimization and wellness. After several sessions, I’m proud to say that I’ve seen major improvements in my health and well-being, and now, I’m happy to be working in a larger role.

Overcoming the side-effects of a stressful life

I have a story to share with you to explain how Vitanya’s amazing approach to mental performance changed the life of a franchisee. Her name is Vanessa. Vanessa’s single goal and dream in life was to become a paramedic, and she finally got the job.

For more than eight years Vanessa served her community, but as time passed, her stress load became overwhelming and severely impacted her health. After a short period of time, her body rejected her stress levels, and she was unable to work further. Picture at home, on the couch, unable to move, let alone enjoy work or life.

If you knew Vanessa, you would have seen an amazingly vibrant woman who was living her dream in the professional she always wanted – but still, the stress was just too much. After enduring test after test with a variety of medical professionals in the Scottsdale, Arizona area, no one could properly diagnose the exact cause of Vanessa’s lethargy and illness.

Taking her final approach to solving her problem, Vanessa sought out a holistic approach to her health. After a brief testing period, Vanessa was finally diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, or PTSD; and shortly after took part in a unique wellness program specifically geared towards mental performance. After only six months Vanessa’s life was forever changed. She finally felt a positive shift in her health.

The best approach

I’ve spent time with the professionals at Vitanya, learned about Vanessa’s story and found myself extremely encouraged. I sought to understand the extremely high cost of experiencing traumatic and consistent stress; especially that which is trauma-induced.

Vanessa’s role within Vitanya and her story are a glaring example of purposeful living, strength and resilience. As a result of her experience with Vitanya, Vanessa and her husband invested in their own wellness center and now invest their lives helping others be happy and healthy.

What Vanessa experienced within her stressful profession is not unique - the same is true for millions of Americans who defend our country and protect this great nation. Our service men in the police force and other first responders are also familiar with this condition. Stress is not, however, limited to heroes; it robs homes, businesses, schools, and communities of their health in devastating ways.

If you ask anyone how to cope with stress, they may recommend going to a medical professional for a test and/or a diagnosis and taking a pill of some kind to help lessen the negative experience. Medications will treat the symptoms of stress, but what about the root-cause? Maybe there’s more to learn from Vanessa and the millions of people who seek alternative approaches to being well.

Bringing wellness to the forefront

Let’s examine neuroplasticity for a moment; as well as other approaches to wellness. New discoveries are teaching us that our current healthcare systems is dysfunctional. At the same time, breakthrough discoveries in brain performance via technology, wellness coaching, neuroplasticity, and nutrition, as examples, are knocking on our doors as the new alternative.

This begins with individuals who believe that stress can be dealt with in a better way and can be resolved for the millions of individuals in this country that it affects. As an example of one doctor who is approaching this methodology, meet Dr. Lissa Rankin. I found Dr. Rankin’s approach one day by listening to her TEDx Talk. Her premise aligns almost exactly to that of Vitanya’s; helping individuals heal themselves whenever possible. Then I read her book, “Mind Over Medicine: Scientific Proof That You Can Heal Yourself.” Dr. Rankin presents a solid case stating that it’s time for us to individually take charge and responsibility for our own health.

Looking back at Vanessa’s story, it’s one of many that has inspired me to learn more about brain-performance and the future wave of wellness. It’s encouraging evidence that the future of wellness lives in the brain.

Vitanya is the just the beginning of the wellness revolution. Other companies such as Intel are also looking into new approaches to mindfulness and wellness. The Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute, is a mindfulness-based program that encourages stress-reduction on a global scale. They, too, are just the beginning to change the way we deal with stress, and strive to be well.