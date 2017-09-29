The Future Of Work: Video will put humanity back into work

Despite early concerns that the introduction of technology and automation meant the loss of jobs and personalized experiences, innovations in the tech world have forged a different path.

And through many of these advances, we've actually grown more connected. The ease and accessibility of video creation today - carrying cameras and recorders in our pockets - is one way in which people have become more connected and this social atmosphere is making its way into the business world. We are social creatures, and video is the outlet that delivers the most personalized interaction without the need to actually meeting in-person and therefore satisfies that connection we all crave.

"Video is one of the most authentic, engaging ways to communicate because it provides anyone with the ability to show off their creativity and personality,” said Chris Savage, CEO and co-founder of Wistia. “Our mission is to make business more human because we feel that original, true to brand videos build better connections with customers and deliver a level of personalization that shows why a company is a good fit to be a business partner."

There is a push and pull between data and experience driven campaigns. They are the chicken and the egg, both are necessary. How they work together, how they connect, how they can create emotional connections with customers all leads back to video.

The ease of access to video allows everyone to be a content creator. And it is changing even how we look at who should be creating content for brands.

“Influencers are the pioneers. They are testing and tinkering with the best ways to create content,” said marketing influencer Jeff Barrett at Advertising Week in Adobe’s Think Tank. “Instead of using them as a megaphone they should be the ones working directly with brands to create the right content and the right voice.”

That is a shift from how the industry currently views influencers but when you stop to think, it makes complete sense. Keeping the process closer to the brand and working directly with content creators can be both cost effective and is possible now with new tools. You no longer need the crews and resources of a large agency.

"Video creation today is easier than it's ever been in the past, and despite video's stigma of being challenging or too expensive, today, anyone with a smartphone can create an engaging video to build both personal and professional connections,” said Savage. “Every department within a business has responsibilities where video can make their jobs not only that much easier, but more fun as well. At Wistia we know that creating a good video shouldn't be challenging, so we offer tools that allow anyone, regardless of skillset, to make a high-quality, creative video within minutes.”