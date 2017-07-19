THE GENERAL CAUSES OF INFERTILITY

Natural reproduction involves many organs and mainly:

The genital glands called gonads: ovaries in women and testes in men but also all other organs which together constitute the genitals (in women, are the tubes and uterus; in humans the Channels that allow sperm transport and ejaculation).

-The pituitary gland located at the base of the brain, whose hormones play a role of stimulation of the gonads, essential to reproduction.

As we have seen, natural reproduction also requires good coordination between the various organs (ovaries, tubes, uterus in women, testicles and excretory ducts in men) and sexual intercourse which must take place at the right time Ovulation.

A lesion of the genital organs or abnormal functioning of the pituitary gland and the genital organs may disrupt the mechanism of reproduction and cause more or less permanent infertility.

There is the talk of infertility when, in the absence of any contraception despite regular and frequent enough reports, a couple fails to conceive after two years. Only then are examinations justified to investigate the possible causes of this infertility.

It is good to know that in the absence of any anomaly, a fertile couple has no more than 25% chance per cycle of getting pregnant. Sometimes, there are elements that make it possible to evoke infertility, and in this case, a balance is prescribed.

Some infertility factors are common to both men and women:

Hypothalamic-pituitary pathologies

They are responsible for a decrease in gonadotropins, FSH and LH, with an alteration of gonadal control, either ovarian with anovulation or testicular with a sperm production deficit.

These pathologies can be organic, that is to say, the consequence of a tumoral or genetic or functional pathology, most often due to a deficit of the energy balance.

Impact of weight on fertility of man and woman

Infection

weightlossMost studies have observed an alteration of the spermatic parameters associated with BMI (Jensen et al., 2004): decreased concentration or total sperm count, decreased mobile sperm count, increased atypical spermatozoa.

A recent meta-analysis of 14 studies demonstrates an increased risk of oligozoospermia or azoospermia in patients with elevated BMI.

There also seems to increased DNA fragmentation sperm in obesity or even overweight suggesting impaired sperm quality.

In the event of overweight or obesity in men, the chances of giving birth after IVF / ICSI would thus decrease by about 35% compared to men of normal weight. These results must be confirmed in larger series.

Alcohol

Most studies suggest that chronic alcohol intoxication affects male fertility, with impairment of sperm parameters such as decreased sperm volume, decreased sperm concentration, decreased mobility and impaired sperm morphology.

Women

In 2009, one in three women of childbearing age is overweight (20-25%) or obese (10-15%).

Numerous epidemiological studies on large cohorts of pregnant women have demonstrated the link between weight at conception and the chances of pregnancy. The risk of having to conceive for more than a year is increased by 27% in case of overweight and 78% in obesity.

Weight is a major factor in the risk of infertility by anovulation. This risk is multiplied by 1.3 for a BMI between 24 and 25.9 kg / m2 and by about 3.7 for a BMI greater than 32 kg / m2.

Indeed, a high BMI is a risk factor for resistance to clomiphene citrate (no ovulation despite increasing doses) and is linked to the increased doses of clomiphene citrate or gonadotrophins necessary to induce growth follicular.

Infectious causes

Major causes of impaired fertility include infectious diseases, mainly sexually transmitted infections.

In women in periods of sexual activity, pelvic inflammatory disease (mainly chronic salpingitis and endometritis) is one of the most frequent infections.

In humans, urogenital infections and inflammation remain an important etiological factor in male infertility (Rusz et al., 2012). Infections in the male genitourinary tract are responsible for about 15% of infertility.

Environmental factors

The tobacco

Stop-smoking First, the short-term effects of active smoking were considered.

On the male side, smoking in adulthood was associated with an alteration in sperm characteristics, corresponding to a 10 to 20% decrease in sperm concentration in smoking men compared to non-smoking women.

Smoking in adulthood during pregnancy, in both men and women, is also associated with an increase in the time to obtain pregnancy.

Air Pollutants

Some studies have suggested an alteration of short-term sperm characteristics about air pollution levels.

More fundamentally, toxicological studies indicate that airborne pollutants from road traffic, particularly diesel fumes, can act as an endocrine disruptor and that developmental exposure may be associated with alterations in sperm Adult stage (Watanabe and Kurita, 2001)

Pollutants in drinking water

In industrialized countries (where the infectious risk from drinking water is considered to be controlled), the major pollutants in drinking water are chlorinated by-products (a very large family including hundreds of compounds, Trihalomethanes or the family of halo acetic acids), certain pesticides, nitrates and heavy metals.

Metals

Male exposure to lead has an impact on sperm characteristics (Bonde et al., 2002), on fertility of the couple (estimated by the time to conceive a pregnancy).

The case of Distilbene (DES)

Distilbene (or DES), prescribed to pregnant women in France between the years 1950 and 1977, has an impact on the fertility of women exposed in utero and on their progeny (increased risk of congenital malformations of the male genital organs). In cases where the exposed fetus is male, there does not appear to be any impact on subsequent fertility.

The heat

The testes are located outside the body and their ideal operating temperature is one to two degrees lower than that of the body. Exposure to heat has an impact on spermatogenesis (Jensen et al., 2006). Within one to two months after exposure of the testes to high heat, a decrease in sperm concentration is observed.

Pesticides: DBCP

Persistent organic pollutants (POPs), including dioxin, PCB, DDT

Brominated Flame Retardants: PBDE

phthalates

Phenols (including Bisphenol A)

Ionizing radiation

Electromagnetic Fields