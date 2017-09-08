The Generals Aren't Going to Save Us

There is perhaps no more depressing reflection of the state of American democracy and the desperation many progressives feel than the reality that many who are concerned about Donald Trump believes that a coterie of generals including Defense Secretary James Mattis, National Security Advisor HR McMaster and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly are the best hope for preserving our democracy. Civilian control of the government generally and the military have long, and for good reasons, been bedrock principles of our democracy, but today it is these military men who many see as providing the only check, or perhaps sanity, in the Trump administration. Projecting democratic values, or even the ability to craft good policy onto these generals reflects the dire nature of how many feel today, but ultimately it is grasping for political straws and failing to recognize just how bad things are.