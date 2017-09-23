The Genocide of Art

At the forefront of foreign policy today is Syria: the hotspot where a civil war, a genocide, a refugee crisis, and an all new terror organization are proliferating all at once. The world is on its toes as it counts the deaths: one, two, three hundred thousand, with no end in sight. Syria has become, by all means, a modern war: the use of social media by the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and the distribution of videos portraying their gory beheadings of soldiers, journalists and innocent citizens has captured the world’s attention. One beheading in particular stood out among the others, offering ISIS yet another moniker: destroyer of history. When ISIS captured the ancient city of Palmyra, they brought down the ruins of one of its most ancient temples, and with it, one of its retired heads of antiquities, Khaled al-Asaad. The inhumanity of the act, which UNESCO (the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization) deemed a “war crime,” has spurred a worldwide response, including here, in Boston at its beloved “MFA.” Every hall of the Museum of Fine Arts is filled with pieces that bring history to life; including the recent history of Syria.

Since its establishment in 1876, Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts has attracted hundreds of patrons from around the world every day to gaze in wonder at its Egyptian mummy gallery, installation of letters from John Singer Sargent, and ancient coins collection. In 1910 and throughout the latter half of the 20th century, the MFA came to acquire a series of pieces that, today, have come to hold a very special significance: nine funerary sculptures from ancient Palmyra, Syria.

Although records of its early existence trace back to the second millennium B.C. during the Neolithic period, Palmyra at its height was a dynamic stronghold that boasted as one of the wealthiest, diverse, and cosmopolitan cities of the ancient world. Its architecture is testament to a rare form of crossroads, a unique instance of cultural diffusion; Persian, Arab, and Greco-Roman influences all blended into a series of magnificent structures and pieces. Its inhabitants and merchants grew wealthy from Silk Road trade, allowing for the creation of great structures such as the Great Colonnade, the Temple of Bel, and the tower tombs. Like an antique novel, Palmyra has been passed down from hand to hand, empire to empire – Persia, Greece, Rome, Byzantium, Timurid, France, and finally, in May of 2015, into the hands of ISIS.

The global community has a bad impression of ISIS for many reasons, and its destruction of history is certainly not the most dominant one. But it is well known that on top of its torture, rape, and murder, ISIS also has a track record of destroying or selling historical sites and antiquities from the lands that it takes, which it justifies by the belief that religious shrines are idolatrous. Stolen antiquities also play a large part in funding ISIS’ mission of destruction. In the past, it has released videos of its fighters smashing artifacts in Mosul, Iraq, and blowing up the ancient Assyrian city of Nimrud. ISIS’ most recent and horrifying “victory” occurred on August 23, 2015 with the destruction of the Temple of Baalshamin, dedicated to the Phoenician god of rain and fertility. The Temple was one of the few well-preserved structures left from a much bigger complex in Palmyra after centuries of warfare and environmental weathering.

But this time, ISIS took not only a precious piece of the world’s history, but also the life of Khaled al-Asaad who, at 82, was one of Palmyra’s most renowned curators – the Howard Carter of Palmyra, according to Amr al-Azm, another former Syrian antiquities official. Before he was murdered, he was tortured and interrogated for a month by ISIS on the whereabouts of antiques previously removed from Palmyra for safekeeping. As is customary for ISIS, he was beheaded publicly in front of the town’s museum. The jihadists hung his mutilated body from Palmyra’s main square declaring him a heretic who pledged allegiance to the Syrian President, Bashar al- Assad, and Palmyra’s collection of “idols.” Around the world and amongst those who love history and seek to preserve it, the horrific killing of al-Assad has only made clear that this war is far from over.

After the tragedy in Palmyra, the MFA decided that silence would no longer be an option. “After [Khaled al-Assad] was killed last August, a number of us came together and discussed ways we could respond,” says Dr. Phoebe Segal, Mary Bryce Comstock Assistant Curator of Greek and Roman Art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. “I felt it was important to do or say something because he lived and died doing what museum professionals strive to do every day: to care for and protect art – in his case, very old art – so that it may be enjoyed by people living today and preserved for future generations.” As visitors step out of the coin gallery, they come across a small collection of reliefs, including “Roundel With the Portrait Bust of a Woman.” Beside the reliefs sits an open book, pages filled with heartfelt comments dedicated to a hero who gave his life to protect history. “With the help of our Director, Matthew Teitelbaum, we narrowed the focus to honoring his life and contributions to the fields of art history and archaeology,” Dr. Segal explains. “To me, it’s a very small gesture of respect and solidarity – so infinitesimal when compared with the magnitude of his sacrifice I am reluctant even to talk about it in the same breath.” The designers of the memorial hope that while commemorating the curator’s bravery, the memorial will also inspire dialogue and debate among visitors and encourage them to expand their worldview.