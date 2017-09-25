The Gentlemen's Ball Weekend Set To Take Over Atlanta

The Gentlemen’s Foundation is pleased to announce its stellar list of honorees and entertainers scheduled to take center stage during the 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30th, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. The 6th annual black-tie gala ball and awards ceremony highlights the accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals who demonstrate a commitment to social change through the enhancement of the quality of life within the minority LGBTQ community. Under the theme, “We Are Royalty,” this year’s fundraising gala serves as the signature event of The Gentlemen’s Ball Weekend, September 29th through October 1st. The three days of programming are filled with activities, seminars and festivities for guests and allies to recharge and reimagine their lives. Empowering experiences include: a health & wellness fair, workshops on love, relationships and financial planning, along with parties, mixers and socials before and after the ball. An awards program recognizing the nation’s best and brightest LGBTQ creatives, thought leaders, social influencers and change agents of color takes place during the Gentlemen’s Ball. Amongst the 2017 honorees include Academy Award Winner Tarrell McCraney (“Moonlight”). Grammy nominated artist Kelly Price is set to perform at the 2017 ball.