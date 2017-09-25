Lonnell Williams , Contributor world traveller, LGBT advocate, speaker, media personality, digital influencer, brand ambassador and lover of life.

The Gentlemen's Ball Weekend Set To Take Over Atlanta

09/25/2017 01:39 pm ET
The Gentlemen's Foundation
Juan & Gee Smalls, Co-Founders of The Gentlemen's Foundation expressing the theme to The 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball... We Are Royalty.

The Gentlemen’s Foundation is pleased to announce its stellar list of honorees and entertainers scheduled to take center stage during the 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball, 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30th, 2017 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel. The 6th annual black-tie gala ball and awards ceremony highlights the accomplishments of LGBTQ individuals who demonstrate a commitment to social change through the enhancement of the quality of life within the minority LGBTQ community. Under the theme, “We Are Royalty,” this year’s fundraising gala serves as the signature event of The Gentlemen’s Ball Weekend, September 29th through October 1st. The three days of programming are filled with activities, seminars and festivities for guests and allies to recharge and reimagine their lives. Empowering experiences include: a health & wellness fair, workshops on love, relationships and financial planning, along with parties, mixers and socials before and after the ball. An awards program recognizing the nation’s best and brightest LGBTQ creatives, thought leaders, social influencers and change agents of color takes place during the Gentlemen’s Ball. Amongst the 2017 honorees include Academy Award Winner Tarrell McCraney (“Moonlight”). Grammy nominated artist Kelly Price is set to perform at the 2017 ball.

The Gentlemen's Foundation
The 6th Annual Gentlemen’s Ball official lineup.

Other honorees and entertainers featured during this year’s fundraising gala that supports scholarships and initiatives that promote the holistic health and wellness of gay, bisexual and trans men of color include:

  • Gentlewoman of Promise Amiyah Scott, Actress, FOX hit “STAR”
  • Gentlemen of Promise Julian Walker, Actor, “Being Mary Jane,” Patrik Ian Polk’s “Blackbird”
  • Gentlewoman of Service Darlene Hudson, Community Organizer and Co-Founder of
  • The Bayard Rustin-Audre Lorde Breakfast, State of Black Gay America Summit and Southern Unity Movement
  • Gentlemen of Service Charles Stephens, Writer/Creator of The Counter Narrative Project
  • Gentlewoman of Excellence Melissa Scott, President/CEO TRAXX Girls, Inc.
  • Gentlemen of Excellence Jack Mizrahi, MC “The Voice of the Ballroom Scene”
  • Gentlewoman of Artistry Tyra B, Singer, Songwriter and Dancer
  • Gentlemen of Artistry Coriology, R&B Vocalist and Musician
  • Gentlewoman of Alliance Sharon Lettman-Hicks, Executive Director/CEO National Black Justice Coalition
  • Gentlemen of Alliance Chief Joel G. Baker, City of Atlanta Fire Rescue Department
  • Gentlewoman of The Year Tracee McDaniel, founder of Juxtaposed Center for Transformation
  • DJ Toni serves as the house DJ throughout the evening
  • Event hosts include comedians Tammy Peay and Sampson McCormick

This continues to be an event I covet. Educational. Entertaining. Empowering. The Gentlemen’s Ball raises the bar and demonstrates just how infinite our potential actually is. The weekend will be EPIC...mark my words. For tickets and info visit thegentlemensfoundation.org. Hurry, its selling out as you read this!

Video highlight’s from last year’s Gentlemen’s Ball!

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
The Gentlemen's Ball Weekend Set To Take Over Atlanta

CONVERSATIONS