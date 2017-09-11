The Gift Receipt

Receiving

Gifts

Gold

Beauty

For it was in the moment

That I began to feel comfortable receiving

That I lost myself in your world

For to receive

And not have to give

Is bliss

And to give

And not have to receive

Is peace

The energy shifted

The moon shook my hand

Congratulated me

For getting to this space

Has been hard

Tumultuous

But I got there

Eventually

Begrudgingly

And as much as this is where I want the story to end

I guess, it ends back there,

Exactly where it started

For humanity

Creates waves of pain

Always adjusts back to the status quo

And in the end

We give because we receive