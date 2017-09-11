The Gift Receipt

Receiving
Gifts
Gold
Beauty
For it was in the moment
That I began to feel comfortable receiving
That I lost myself in your world
For to receive
And not have to give
Is bliss
And to give
And not have to receive
Is peace
The energy shifted
The moon shook my hand
Congratulated me
For getting to this space
Has been hard
Tumultuous
But I got there
Eventually
Begrudgingly
And as much as this is where I want the story to end
I guess, it ends back there,
Exactly where it started
For humanity
Creates waves of pain
Always adjusts back to the status quo
And in the end
We give because we receive
And we receive, only when we give
