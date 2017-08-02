ENTERTAINMENT
Brie Larson And Woody Harrelson Spar In This Clip From 'The Glass Castle'

The adaptation of Jeannette Walls’ best-selling memoir opens Aug. 11.

By Matthew Jacobs

After spending years on the best-seller list, Jeannette Walls’ moving 2005 memoir, “The Glass Castle,” is finally getting a big-screen adaptation.

HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the movie starring Brie Larson as Walls and Woody Harrelson as her transient, law-deflecting father. 

You’ll recognize Harrelson’s chutzpah, a signature of his career. Meanwhile, Larson presents Walls as a Southern transplant trying to shed her low-class family roots, having moved to New York to become a magazine writer. Set at Walls’ engagement party after her parents’ youngest child moves to faraway California, the scene showcases the anti-authoritarianism that divided Walls’ free-spirited parents from their four kids. 

“The Glass Castle,” which also stars Naomi Watts and Max Greenfield, opens in theaters Aug. 11. 

