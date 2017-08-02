Brie Larson And Woody Harrelson Spar In This Clip From 'The Glass Castle'

HuffPost has an exclusive clip from the movie starring Brie Larson as Walls and Woody Harrelson as her transient, law-deflecting father.

You’ll recognize Harrelson’s chutzpah, a signature of his career. Meanwhile, Larson presents Walls as a Southern transplant trying to shed her low-class family roots, having moved to New York to become a magazine writer. Set at Walls’ engagement party after her parents’ youngest child moves to faraway California, the scene showcases the anti-authoritarianism that divided Walls’ free-spirited parents from their four kids.