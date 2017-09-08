Glorious is this night
And the moon that burns through me
A reflection of love
You see, there's still light in darkness
Darkness which beholds me
And holds my heart to show me
That there is no black without white
There is no day without night
As the ocean cannot move
without the moons light
And the sun cannot move
Without the strength of His arms
An army of one, which fights any harm, that dares enter this world
Or threatens His cause
For the only battle worth fighting
Is the battle against darkness
I stay up late and anticipate,
where do I draw the line between a lesson and fate?
Philosophers say that the night isn't only for sleep
It’s when the moon whispers answers
Fearing her words filled with wisdom,
will be forgotten when the night kisses dawn
But to awaken in darkness to love
Let's the sun breath beauty into life
The spirit of the moon and the spice of the sun
united as one, the perfect recipe
For to taste harmony amongst ourselves
Is to rest peacefully at night
And awake with gratitude to the moon and sun,
The dark and light
The day and night
For the clarity that
It takes two for love to have won
CONVERSATIONS