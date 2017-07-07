The goat liked it

Waste and animals
Nowadays, there are more and more people who do not dispose waste in the appropriate places. The real problem is the lack of these places trash bins, containers, landfills). For this reason, animals and plants get in contact with the waste, which has a harmful effect on them and their health. This may cause suffocation and poisoning to animals.
Dispose waste in appropriate places! Protect animals!
Author: Andrija Babović (Montenegro)
