Diane Loses Everything In First Official Trailer For 'The Good Fight'

The first official trailer for “The Good Fight” is here with a heavy dose of legal drama to fill the void left by its predecessor, “The Good Wife.”

The roughly two-minute spot follows Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) as she learns all her retirement savings have been lost as the result of a massive Ponzi scheme. Making matters worse, it seems her goddaughter Maia (Rose Leslie) might be connected to it.

If we know anything about Diane, though, it’s that she won’t go down without a fight. And based on the title of this show, that’s precisely what fans are going to get.

The 10-episode series will focus on Diane and Maia after they’ve been ousted from Lockhart & Lee and join forces with Lucca Quinn (”Good Wife” alum Cush Jumbo) at a new firm, according to Uproxx. Justin Bartha, Delroy Lindo and Erica Tazel are also part of the cast.

Since the series will air on the new CBS All Access digital platform, the writers were given a lot more freedom in terms of the dialogue — specifically in regard to cursing. By the looks of the uncensored trailer above, there will be plenty. (There’s also a censored version here.)

The series premieres on Feb. 19 and will only air on CBS All Access.