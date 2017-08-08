The 'Good Guy With A Gun’ Theory Is Nonsense, Despite Breitbart News’ Claims

Mr. Hawkins:

I’m Alison Parker’s father and occasional target of the rag known as Breitbart. Normally, I don’t pay attention to the bullshit offered up by you and your associates, but your recent post was brought to my attention. You listed all the actions taken by “good guys with guns” during mass shootings, including my daughter’s, saying the shooter was “being chased by good guys with guns.” Your piece suggests that there was a civilian involved in all these take downs when in fact the only “good guys with guns” were LAW ENFORCEMENT.

If, as you attest, there were phantom good guys chasing my daughter’s murderer, I’d love to meet them. Funny, the Virginia State Police and Franklin County Sheriff’s Department never mentioned any, and they’ve been more than forthcoming.

I expect nothing less than this kind of nonsense from shills like you, Alex Jones, and others of your ilk. It epitomizes fake news and hoaxes. You’ve got a big audience and like you, they all live in their grandmother’s basement.