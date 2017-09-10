The Good, The Bad, and the Bug free

It’s the south. There are bugs. Big bugs. The genteel word for them is Palmetto Bugs, but they’re cockroaches. When a dead one was spotted in the place we’ll be living (the day before we moved in) I didn’t hesitate to find an exterminator. We’ll be on a 4 visits per year schedule and if I see any bugs between visits, he comes back (no charge). Darnell is my bug guy and he’s pretty cool. Ex FBI. . .he showed me his badge. 30 years as a G-man and now he kills bugs. The nice thing about him spraying (this time) is that there were no belongings in our place yet, so he could really reach everywhere.

For three days I looked for the silverware I knew I had packed. We re-used the plastic stuff you get at fast food joints, until I finally found it last night. Also unearthed were my missing hiking shoe, good toothbrush and hair dryer! It feels like Christmas.

We nearly died getting a bed for Mabel home from IKEA. The Prius was not meant to deliver boxed beds. With the 3 boxes of Mungasturgonbrad bed packed in the car, the driver couldn’t see the passenger side mirror. On Atlanta highways that’s a problem. Traffic comes at you from both sides. . . out of nowhere at 90 mph. Glenn was here helping us move in, and he drove. He rose to the challenge of getting us all home alive. The back seat was down and Mabel had to curl up (with no seat belt) holding the 4 plants that she had insisted on buying. We need to vacuum out the car anyway.

The bed was finally assembled, and being slept on by 2 A.M. It’s been an exhausting couple of days. Correction. . .it’s been an exhausting couple of months. I haven’t slept well since late July when Mabel asked me if she could have a graduation party in two weeks.

Glenn worked non-stop from the time he got here until he left today at noon. Oh. . last night, I wanted to wash dishes but had no dish soap, so I walk 1 block to Krogers, get the soap and I’m back within 10 minutes. Sweet. This was 10:45 P.M. on a Saturday night. The lady ahead of me in line, was buying a cart full of hot deli chickens. The whole roasted ones, that come in the black plastic carrying container, with the see-thru lid. There were 9 chickens in her cart and nothing else.

I went to Trader Joe’s to get a few staples today, and the rest of the metro area was there buying a few things as well. The cashier said it’s usually only busy like that the day before Christmas. It’s the storm you see. Irma. Metro area schools are closed for the next two days.