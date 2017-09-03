The Good Thing About Alzheimer's Is You Can Sleep With a Strange Woman Every Night

Jerry Nelson is an internationally known freelance writer and journalist. His 95-year-old mother lives in a retirement community, "The Glebe", in Virginia. The title, "The Good Things About Alzheimer's Is You Can Sleep With a Strange Woman Every Night," is something his father often said in his last years.

One of the hardest things a person will ever do is grieve the loss of a person still alive.

Mom's 95. She is brave, strong and broken. All at once. She's old and frail.Never a big woman, she seems to be shrinking. At her peak, she was barely over 5'2" and weighed maybe 100 pounds — soaking wet.

Her entire life she's been energetic. Moving. Planting flowers. Dictating a church supper. When I was in school, she was there for PTA. EVERY. SINGLE. NIGHT. When I played sports, she was there. EVERY. SINGLE. GAME.

Now it appears her life-energy is disappearing slowly like the image on an old Zenith television. Before the era of solid state electronics, televisions worked on vacuum tubes. A person could always tell when a tube was going bad. The picture shrunk until it was just a white speck of an island in a sea of black. The dot vanished.

That's how my mother's life reflects in my memory and thoughts. An image, once bold, loud and proud is now disappearing into a white dot, and one day, maybe soon, the dot will "poof" and be gone.

While the image shrinks I watch for signs Alzheimer's is taking place. I ponder the signs. The clues.

I Noticed It On The Telephone

Most people, when talking on the phone, make a statement or ask a question and pause as they wait for the other person to respond. Not mom. She used to. Not anymore.

Several weeks ago Ale and I called her to let her know we were coming to America to visit. The conversation went something like this:

"We're coming to Roanoke to see you!"

"That's nice. When will you be here? Thanks for calling."

"We land in Washington for a few days and then come to Roanoke."

"That's great. How long will you be here? Thanks for calling."

"We'll be in America for a month. When we leave Roanoke, we're going to Tennessee to see some friends."

"Well, that's nice. I bet they're looking forward to seeing you. Thanks for calling."

In five years, Mom has never called us. We've always called her. At first, Ale and I called weekly. Then I started wondering. What does our conversation sound like from Mom's perspective? Years ago when she was at home and active, she was full of stories to tell. She had to make sure we knew who got pregnant or died — even though I've been away for 40-years. She would tell us about the latest church gossip and was full of tales each week and made sure we heard every one.

Now, she's in a retirement home. Her biggest adventure seems to, well, I don't know. She did go to New York some months ago with friends. But Mom boiled the whole story down to: "I went to New York with some friends. Thanks for calling."

My life is full of trips and travel to Patagonia, Pinamar, Bolivia, Russia, The Amazon. How do you share that with someone whose big thrill for the day is walking to the dining room?

Then, I started wondering, is Alzheimer's a terrible thing?

The Plane

"Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with our eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return." Leonardo da Vinci

Mom was born and raised in Streeter, North Dakota. A small dot on the plains, nothing happened in Streeter.

One day when Mom was about 15, a barnstormer came through with a Curtiss JN-4 "Jenny" biplane he had bought at a government auction for $200. For fifty-cents, he would take you up in the front seat of the open air cockpit for ten minutes of loops and barrel rolls.

Mom stood and watched. Her hand was shielding her eyes from the harsh Dakota sun as the dashing young man completed a variety of aerobatic tricks, including spins, dives, loop-the-loops and barrel rolls. And she caught the eye of the pilot. Smitten by a teenage girl on the plains of ND, he offered to take her up free.

Fifteen minutes later, they landed. Helping Mom out of the plane, the pilot said, "You were amazing! All those loops, flying upside down, spirals, everything and you didn't scream once! I bet you're glad you were wearing your seatbelt."

Mom stared and said, "Seatbelt? What seatbelt?"

If centrifugal force had slung Mom out of the plane that day, I wouldn't be here. Since we can't regret things we never experienced, I wonder if we regret things we can't remember.

Maybe Alzheimer's only holds fear for those who don't have it. Maybe it's nature's way of helping us ease into old age, so we don't long for things from the past.

At times I find myself hurting to know she won't always remember the stories I'll never forget.

The Fear

Fear does not stop death. Fear stops life.

In the hyper-cognitive society we live in, fearing forgetfulness has plowed into the psyche. Misplaced car keys become a clinical symptom, and technological ineptness is chalked up to memory failure.

The whiff of perceived memory loss has terrible consequences in an insecure economy where midlife workers are laid off because of age despite the practice being illegal. The national anxiety around memory loss that many older adults are seeking help for the type of day-to-day forgetfulness that used to be considered normal.

Increasing public awareness of Alzheimer's, far from lowering ignorance and stigma, has boosted it. People 55 and older fear getting Alzheimer's more than any other affliction according to a 2010 survey by the MetLife Foundation. The fact is only 1 in 8 persons, older than 65, has Alzheimer's.

Is the idea of the disease so terrifying that it could prompt a person to consider suicide? A writer I know told me about his mother who is stockpiling pills. A professor friend has told me he has someone who will help him die "before I lose my mind."

Advocacy groups have linked with makers of so-called ‘anti-aging' products and the media to inflate the number of sufferers and the condition's horrors. Physicians have become complicit, and some use "cognitive impairment" as an argument for ending dialysis or other life-sustaining treatments.

Thomas Kitwood, a British psychologist who pioneered the field of dementia, died in 1998. Kitwood's books, which emphasize person hood instead of debilitation, remain influential.

Imagine the difference made if everyone would share attitudes of enlightenment instead of irrational fear. Cognition-related fear-mongering would become shameful and rare. Debates about end-of-life care would be less searing as treatment protocols improved. Our relationships with people who are cognitively impaired would help individuals look forward to getting older with hope instead of despair.

I believe when I go see her in October, rather than trying to bring her back to reality, I'll try to enter her reality.