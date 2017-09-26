The GOP and Political Cynicism

Here is a thought game that may give you a headache: What was the worst part of the last GOP effort to repeal and replace Obamacare: The cynicism, the lies, or the cruelty?

Actually, it is difficult to discuss the latest version of the contemptible Cassidy-Graham bill because its authors kept changing the language in an attempt to win over wavering Republican senators. The effort to buy the votes of Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska was not only shameful, it also announced precisely what was wrong with the bill in the first place. By offering doubtful senators more money for their states, Senators Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsay Graham of South Carolina made their draft more like Obamacare with guarantees of Medicaid assistance for people who cannot afford health insurance premiums. Why not, then, just keep Obamacare? Perhaps, even, work with Democrats to make it better?

Cassidy-Graham was an exercise in political cynicism so naked that it shocks, even in this age of political dysfunction and out-of-control partisanship. Most Republican senators, apparently, understood that the bill was disastrous. Yet, the vast majority of GOP senators supported Cassidy-Graham because they feared the political repercussions of doing nothing. Senator Charles Grassley of Iowa admitted as much when he told reporters that there were 10 good reasons to keep Cassidy-Graham off the floor, but then said Republicans should proceed because of their long-standing promise to repeal and replace Obamacare. “Republicans campaigned on this so often that you have a responsibility to carry out what you said in the campaign,” Grassley said. “That’s pretty much as much of a reason as the substance of the bill.” Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas was even blunter: “If we do nothing, it has a tremendous impact on the 2018 elections, and whether or not Republicans still maintain control and we have the gavel.”

There, in a nutshell, was why Republicans were rushing a bill to the floor without serious consideration of its impact on the national healthcare system, individual consumers, and those already sick. The GOP risked upending one-sixth of the economy because, well, it said it would do something. According to Carl Hulse of The New York Times, Republican inability to live up to the party’s promise to undo Obamacare has dried up fundraising. “Donors are furious,” Colorado Senator Cory Gardner told fellow Republican senators recently. “We haven’t kept our promise.”

Republican donors may be angry with the party for doing nothing, but most voters seem just fine with the GOP’s inability to repeal Obamacare. A new Washington Post-ABC News poll finds that 56 percent of Americans preferred Obamacare to Cassidy-Graham. Only 33 percent favored the bill that Republican senators backed only because their dwindling base and the conservative donor class wanted something done.

On healthcare, Republicans are trapped by the lies they have told about Obamacare for seven years. They called Obamacare socialized medicine, when, in truth, it is a conservative healthcare plan that utilizes the private market, regulated by the government, to encourage as many people as possible to buy health insurance. (Since the GOP has labelled Obamacare socialized medicine, it is going to be out of epithets when Democrats, someday, enact truly socialized medicine.) Republicans promised cheaper premiums and elimination of the individual mandate without denying anyone insurance because of pre-existing conditions. Republicans had no idea how to fulfill those promises because it cannot be done. They lied all along about repeal and replace because the lies appealed to the grass roots and donors. Now, as the lies are being exposed, the grass roots are beginning to like Obamacare, and the donors are fleeing.

So, instead of just lying, Republicans tried to pass legislation that would have resulted in millions losing health insurance under the cover of darkness. How many millions is not known because the rush to consider the bill prevented the Congressional Budget Office from doing a full-scale analysis of its impact before a vote. The unseemly haste was too much for Senator John McCain, a Republican from Arizona. “I believe we could do better working together, Republicans and Democrats, and have not yet really tried,” McCain said. “Nor could I support it without knowing how much it will cost, how it will affect insurance premiums, and how many people will be helped or hurt by it.”