The GOP's Puerto Rican Incentive

If humanitarian reasons don't make the case, Republicans might want to consider that making Puerto Rico a pleasant place to stay in, and live in, IS IN their best political interest.

Already, the dramatic influx of these Democratic-leaning voters has changed the politics of Central Florida and elsewhere. Statewide their political clout grows monthly. Over the past three decades, Florida’s Puerto Rican population has grown ten-fold to more than 1 million, with 1,000 families relocating there every month.

The exodus will surely escalate once transportation is fully back online. Give them more reason to flee their island by doing little to revive its economy and Florida could one day soon have a Democratic governor and tip the balance away from Republicans in the Electoral College. Especially if Puerto Ricans decide the GOP failed them in this crisis.