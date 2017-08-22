The GOP's Secret

President Donald Trump’s stunning defense of white supremacists and neo-Nazis brought into the open what was apparent to many for a long time: The president of the United States is a bigot. This inconvenient fact should have been obvious to everyone from the beginning of Trump’s presidential quest. Trump’s racism has been on display for decades. He began his bid for the presidency by invoking Mexican “rapists” and he spent the rest of the campaign indulging in racist tropes. Nothing he has done as president should have disabused anyone of the notion that he is a racist.

But, Trump did not win the Republican nomination and the general election in spite of his racism. He captured the Republican Party and the White House because of it. Trump played to a base of supporters conditioned by decades of Republican Party dog whistles and winks and nods of support for racists and racist policies. Trump’s ascendancy made overt what has been covert for a long time.

The Republican Party — the party of Lincoln, the party that freed the slaves — began to move to the right on race as a reaction to the civil rights movement. In 1964, in response to passage of the Civil Rights Act, Senator Strom Thurmond of South Carolina — who ran for president as a Dixiecrat in 1948 — announced his decision to leave the Democratic Party and become a Republican. That same year, Arizona Senator Barry Goldwater — who voted against the Civil Rights Act — captured the Republican Party nomination. In a devastating loss to President Lyndon Johnson, Goldwater won only six states: His home state and five deep Southern states.

If the election of 1964 marked the genesis of the Republican South, the election of 1968 was when it coalesced. Richard Nixon’s “Southern Strategy” and his “law and order” campaign appealed to many Americans — not just in the South — uneasy about the civil rights and anti-war movements. The tumult of the 1960s produced a backlash that elevated Nixon to the White House. As president, Nixon pursued policies intended to appeal to Southern voters moving increasingly into the Republican Party.

“The more Negroes who register as Democrats in the South, the sooner the Negrophobe whites will quit the Democrats and become Republicans,” Nixon’s political strategist Kevin Phillips said in 1970. The “Southern Strategy” employed by the Republican Party successfully appealed to racists, turning the South into a bastion of support for the party of Lincoln and winning the votes of racists throughout the country. Nothing Republicans have done since has chased racists from the party — quite the contrary.

Republicans who seek the presidency know where the votes are, which is why Ronald Reagan launched his successful 1980 run for president in Neshoba County, Mississippi, where three Civil Rights workers were murdered 16 years earlier, and why Reagan frequently referred to “Welfare Queens,” code for African Americans living on the dole. Other Republicans have followed suit. George Herbert Walker Bush’s infamous “Willie Horton” campaign ad in 1988 provides perhaps the most egregious proof that racist appeals produce votes.

White supremacists provide the votes that lift Republicans to victory. Of course, not everyone who votes Republican is a racist, but without the support of racists, Republicans would never win the presidency nor control Congress. Even today, after Trump’s assertion of moral equivalence between neo-Nazis and their opponents, a third of the country still supports the president. This third is Trump’s base, and it is a significant part of the GOP’s core support.

Prominent Republicans fear their base. They worry about primary challenges should they boldly criticize the president’s racism. Trump already has announced support for challengers to Republicans he deems insufficiently loyal — such as Arizona Senator Jeff Flake. Republican leaders also fear losing general elections if they alienate white supremacists, key to the Republican coalition since the days of Nixon. This fact — the GOP’s secret — explains why most elected Republican officials condemn bigotry without citing the bigot-in-chief by name.

Some Republicans have criticized the president for his shameful comments about Charlottesville. A few have even called Trump out by name. More may feel emboldened to do so if Trump continues to slide in the polls. Already, Trump’s approval rating in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, three key states that helped propel him to the presidency, has fallen below 40 percent in a recent trio of NBC News/Marist polls. Those same polls show nearly two-thirds of voters in those three states are “embarrassed” by the president’s conduct.

One thing is sure: Republican lawmakers will not be profiles in courage and stand up to Trump until they are convinced it is in their political interest to challenge the president by name. Right now, most GOP members of Congress — including the party’s leadership — are answering “no” to the question posed by Tom Ridge, the former Republican governor of Pennsylvania and secretary of Homeland Security under President George W. Bush: “At what point does a principled party stand up for its principles?” Of course, the question assumes the Republican Party still has principles.