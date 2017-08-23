The Great American Eclipse of Donald Trump

By Robert Rees and Clifton Jolley

“Three things cannot long be hidden: The Sun, the moon and Truth.”—Buddha

On August 21 The Great American Eclipse tracked from the west shore of the United States of America to the east. Millions watched as the moon occluded the sun to near darkness.

Aboriginals have had varying explanations for such a darkening of day to near night. The Inca believed the sun had been eaten by the moon; in Korean mythology fire dogs try to steal the sun or the moon; and some tribes believe the sun can be saved by beating drums to frighten away the moon.

All of which may seem like much ado about a phenomenon never longer than about seven minutes. But if you are witnessing the event without understanding, and the only explanation is that the sun is being consumed, seven minutes can seem like a very, very long time.

Similarly, as Americans we try to cheer ourselves about the more gradual and ominous eclipse we have witnessed since the election of Donald Trump—an eclipse of the dignity and gravity of the presidency, an eclipse of our moral standing and stature in the world, an eclipse of common sense and decency, and an eclipse of our hope for the future. And we have tried to take hope in how briefly the darkness has continued: slightly more than six months. But like primitives wondering whether the light ever will return, the past few months have seemed to us longer for being dark . . . for there being a darkness at noon.

The day before the eclipse of the sun, New York Times columnist Charles M. Blow wrote a column titled, “Failing All Tests of the Presidency,” in which he argues that Trump “cannot offer moral guidance, because he has no moral compass. . . . What some have always known about Trump, others are slowly coming to realize, and with great shock and horror. The presidency is revealing the essence of the man and that essence is dark.” Since the day he attempted to fill the office of the President, Donald Trump has cast an ever lengthening shadow not only over the office of the president but on the future of the Nation. Even if he were to be impeached, it is likely to take years for us recover from his ignorance, ineptness and incompetence, to say nothing of his inconsistency (seen most recently on his 180 degree shift on Afghanistan).

Perhaps the most damaging eclipse under Trump’s leadership has been the obscuring of what we used to call the “light of truth.” The President labels as “fake news” anything that doesn’t accord with what he claims is real, no matter how grounded it is in fact. And it may take decades for the nation to recover from what Kurt Andersen has identified as his “promiscuous devotion to the untrue.”

Trump has caused the credible to become incredible with nothing more than the stroke of his tongue. Out of his mouth, truth becomes “truthiness” because he says so. Thus, scientific consensus, established truth, and long-agreed-to axioms are dismissed while the unsupported conspiracy theories that are the foundation of Trump’s certainty are considered by his “base” to be biblical.

In a world in which there are no standards for determining what is credible, no authority to be relied on for verification of what is true, and no respect for a nation’s accumulated wisdom, we become a confederacy of dunces, vulnerable to any assertion or suspicion, however crazy. As Yeats’ warned, when the center no longer holds, “mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”

But in spite of the present anarchy of leadership, there is hope to be had in historical analogues. On 23 February 1868, the day before a previous eclipse of the sun swept across the nation, the House of Representatives voted to impeach President Andrew Johnson for his violation of the Tenure of the Office Act. He had fired Secretary of War, Edwin McMasters Stanton (whom the Tenure of Office Act was enacted to protect) and sought to replace him with Major General Lorenzo Thomas. But confirmation of impeachment by the Senate fell one vote short, so Johnson was spared. Senator Benjamin F. Wade, who voted to impeach Johnson, wrote ominously, “Tomorrow, I believe, is to be an eclipse of the sun, and I think it perfectly meet and proper that the sun in the heavens, and the glory of the Republic should both go into obscurity and darkness together.”

President Johnson, a former slave-owner and the only Southern senator to side with the Union, was nevertheless more sympathetic to the South after the war and in fact ended up twice vetoing the Civil Rights Act of 1866, which was enacted to protect the rights of African Americans. The Senate overrode Johnson’s veto and the act became law.

The Civil Rights Act of 1866 did not provide full protection for African Americans by any measure; and whatever rights it did guarantee were immediately undercut by aggressive activities of the Klu Klux Klan and other groups intent on preserving white supremacy. As the French are fond of saying, Plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose—“The more things change….”

We have entered another time of “obscurity and darkness.” Not entirely due to the dark moon of Trump blotting the light of the Republic, but he has not lit a candle in the darkness nor even cursed it: he continues to revel in casting dark clouds of ridicule and false judgements at anyone who presumes to contradict him while the Klan of old is strengthened by the better organized, better dressed, but no better intentioned alt-Right and neo-Nazis—the new fascists and their fraternal organizations that, according to the Poverty Law Center, have more than doubled to become communities of common cause hate.

Whether, as Senator Wade predicted, “the glory of the Republic will go down to obscurity and darkness” may depend more on the wisdom of primitive societies than the “wisdom” of modern politics. The only thing that appears to punch holes of light in Trump’s dark ambition and smothering self-confidence is loud noise other than his own, the drowning of darkness by illumination.

A majority of us still know what is right and what is wrong, still value the shared truths of our many origins and our common citizenship, still recognize and respect the clarity of light over the Obscurus of Donald Trump.