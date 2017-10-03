The Great Canadian Mortgage Stress Test

Canada hardly finds itself in the midst of exciting economic times, even less such that garners the attention of investors worldwide. With our predictable economic growth and regulated banking, we are seldom in the spotlight of world news. Much of that has changed recently with the upheaval in the mortgage and housing market that has pitted Canadian against polite Canadian.

In another unprecedented turn of events, Home Capital, one of Canada’s major third party lenders, seems to have escaped dissolution by the skin of its teeth. After accusations of fraud and misrepresentation, FSCI eased up and let off Home Capital with a slap on the wrist in the sum of $30.5 million. Its precarious financial situation has also been resolved by a cash infusion from one of the world top investors; Warren Buffet. These measures have put Home Capital “out of hot water and on the path to soft landing for Home Capital and mortgage lenders as a whole”, says Bogdan Muzychka, head of Benson Mortgages, a leading mortgage brokerage in Richmond Hill.

In addition, some believe that the new mortgage rules will be the final nail in the coffin of the Canadian housing market. The bill, labeled B-20 is meant to stress-test buyers before qualifying for a mortgage. The new rule will require borrowers to qualify 2% points above the current mortgage rates. This means that a couple trying to close a mortgage at 3% will now have to qualify for a 5% mortgage for the same term. These measures, meant to mitigate the effect of bad underwriting practices, are meant to prevent a financial collapse similar to the US residential mortgage crisis. While it’s true that most lenders already have policies to stress test their borrowers, the new rules could affect some buyers and discourage others.

If new legislation wasn’t enough to keep borrowers on their toes, how about 2 consecutive rate hikes? Rates were first raised on July 12, for the first time in 7 years. Then without any substantial preparation or rationalization, another hike followed shortly after on September 6th without the courtesy of a press conference to make sense of it all. With some economists predicting more rate increases for this year, possibly as soon as October, this is probably not the worst of it. Further increases are predicted in 2018 which could mean Canada will see the highest rates in all G10 countries. “For the first time in many years, we are seeing borrowers rushing to lock in their variable rate mortgages in favour of fixed rate mortgages. The uncertainty is scary and too much for many to handle” says Bogdan.