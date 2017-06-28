The Great Game – the UKs most exciting and fasting growing treasure hunts!

The Great Game is a new innovative approach to city treasure hunts in the UK, established in late 2016 in London, it has spread to 7 major cities with more being added, already there is a keen following of hunters taking to the streets and seeing the same old cities in a completely new light.

Part of its appeal is it offers you the chance to find hidden treasures! Can you crack the codes, solve riddles and navigate your way to the hidden pub (the treasure)? If you are successful, you will be rewarded with 20% off your total food and drink bill! Plus a mini guide of the local area and some fun brain teasers and puzzles to solve as a group whilst enjoying your well earned drink and meal.

Currently there are 7 exciting cities to choose from, at each destination you will find a single route taking in all the famous sights the city has to offer plus plenty of mysterious back streets and alleyways so you’re sure to explore somewhere you’ve never been or seen befpre! The two London locations offer a unique race feature; (one in The City of London and one in Westminster) they are two routes of equal length and finishing at the same treasure. This means you can split into teams and race each other- absolutely perfect for a celebration, family rivalry, competitive friends/ couples or team building events, just make sure the losers buy the winning team a drink!

The Great Game treasure hunts works like this; you are given a map with a clues sheet and compass. On the map is your starting location and from this you answer the clues in order. This will be a mixture of codes, riddles, puzzles, orienteering work and observing the environment surrounding you. As you progress there will be little snippets of information describing the buildings around you and some of the more unusual stories of the city which you might not have heard of. Whilst you solve the clues you must also look out for the 5 pictures laid out in the Codebreaker section, each of these pictures has a letter or number hidden behind a white box, you must write this down when you find it as it is used to solve the location of the treasure at the end (don’t worry there is some indication of when to look for these pictures!). Once you have solved all the clues it will lead you to the last Codebreaker picture, once you have this you will be able to fill in the gaps and draw a X on the map. This is where the treasure is! (a great family friendly city pub) simply find your way to the pub and reward yourself with a 20% discount off your total food and drink bill.