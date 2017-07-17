The Great Opening

It was the son of a soldier,
a soldier who killed his own people.
It was that gentle son who went
in despair to his grandfather’s
bridge to ask in his
solitude why.
And that night he dreamt
that everyone who’d been hurt
and everyone who’d done the hurting
met on that bridge. And in their
awkwardness and pain, it began
to rain flowers which grazing
their skin opened their faces
and they were healed.
And the flowers, falling
into the water, brought
the fish who thought
the petals were food.
And the son of the soldier
woke committed to the building
of bridges and to the food
of flowers raining
from the sky.
A Question to Walk With: In conversation with a friend or loved one, tell the story of a bridger you admire, someone who is committed to the building of bridges.
This excerpt is from my book, The Way Under The Way: The Place of True Meeting (Sounds True, 2016).
For more poetry for the soul, click here.
For more by Mark Nepo, click here.
CONVERSATIONS