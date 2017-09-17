The Great Supervised Injection Facility Debate And The Recovery Communities' Role In It

Without a doubt, the idea of Supervised Injection Facilities is a controversial one indeed. As discussions around SIFs continue to increase across a nation witnessing opioid use decimating communities and overdose deaths rising faster by the day, we find a vehement digging in deep on both sides of the SIF debate. Although the proposal of SIFs is one that is an evidence-based community public health strategy shown to positively impact all community members far beyond only those who are living with a substance use disorder, we see many individuals and communities staunchly opposing SIFs. While SIFs have been shown to have community-level impacts such as reduction in public injections, reduction in used syringes littering public spaces, reduction in public space overdoses, reduction in communicable disease spread, reduction in overdose deaths of loved ones, increased connections to physical health care outside of costly emergency room use and increased linkage to mental health, addiction treatment and recovery support services, we still see communities and legislators quickly opposing SIFs as an option for addressing the addiction crisis at the mere suggestion of it.

The quick to rise opposition is often transmitted out through statements ranging from “I don’t want my tax dollars paying for somebody to get high” or “SIFs condone drug use, this is just enabling people to continue using and not get help;” to “If those people want to use drugs, it is their fault if they die” and even “we should just let those junkies die and wipe themselves out.”

As a person in long-term recovery from an opioid use disorder, I find the most troubling opposition coming right out of the recovery communities. As a person who at one point was considered a hopeless cause but who for the past 12 years has sustained recovery and experienced the extraordinary gifts a life in recovery brings – not only for myself but for my entire family, community and the larger world as well – it is most difficult for me to understand how those of us living in or identifying as supporters of recovery could ever so vehemently oppose SIFs. We know more than anybody how worthwhile investing in recovery is, we know more than anybody how recovery can occur spontaneously so long as we are alive. At a time when we are watching people die at an alarming rate, when GoFundMe pages for funerals pop up on our Facebook newsfeed on a weekly basis and we find ourselves saying “fly high” to people who should not be flying high but rather living lives of wellness alongside of us, one would think that the recovery communities would support any possible option for keeping people alive long enough to find recovery. A dead person cannot find recovery.

For sure, the human condition often renders us coming at an issue from an automatic first response place of “if I did it this way then everybody else should too.” It is true that many individuals have and will continue to find recovery without the use of SIFs. I believe that it is imperative however to remember that despite our ego trying to convince us otherwise, what worked for us will not work for everybody and what was right for us is not what would be right for everybody. Recovery is what taught me the principle of open-mindedness, a way of being in life that has certainly served me and those around me well. My hope is that all of us in recovery will practice that principle of open-mindedness, in this and in all of our affairs. My belief is that if those of us in recovery would stand up and support the life-saving strategy of Supervised Injection Facilities, we would not only be attending far fewer funerals but we would also be loud and strong enough to be in service to those who still suffer in the most powerful way of all --- by opening the doors for people to find recovery so they too stand a chance of finding their way into our meeting spaces and a life in recovery.