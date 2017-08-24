Everyone whom I’ve ever crossed paths with, whether in face-to-face interactions or on social media, has a truly powerful story.

This probably involves what happened, what it was like, and what it’s like now. No doubt there are peaks and valleys in people’s lives. Those valleys suck. They are filled with darkness and despair, longing for when the pain or agony causing the valley-ness will finally end.

Yet there’s nothing more thrilling than standing on top of a peak, feeling like a conqueror who just vanquished a fire-breathing dragon. It was probably that “dragon” which was filling up your life in the valley.

Have you ever had a mountaintop experience yourself? Can you even remember just one single time where it felt like time and space morphed together to create an existential moment of pleasure?

If you put some thought into it, then I’ll bet a cool $5 (we’ll keep it on the slim side) you can find one.

Enveloping yourself with this awesome emotional high and riding its crest can truly become the greatest gift you can give yourself.

* * *

What would this gift be called?

Self-love, self-mastery, or mastery of your own soul are terms which come to mind.

We all have gifts within us, talents which have either been unearthed throughout a “dark night of the soul” or ones which have been honed over many years.

Your gift might lie right under your greatest pain. It’s hard to even fathom that at all because the pain is so harsh, so cruel in the moment. Yet the lessons you and I can learn from these disheartening moments can turn us into the powerful, mighty warriors and goddesses we’re meant to truly be.

Did someone take your gift away from you or tell you that you don’t “need” your gift? If so, then let me help straighten that out a little bit.

The world needs your gift. Yes, I said the world needs your gift. Whatever that looks like for you, then show the world (even your own family and friends, if that’s your world) what it is.

What keeps us from showing our gifts? Unrelenting fear which roars around our minds and bodies like a ravenous lion. The fear of not being good enough, rich enough, sexy enough, strong enough, and on and on it goes.

You and I both know it does not have to be that way. No, in fact it can be totally different. Let me tell you how it works.

Your gift is someone else’s transformed pain. Whatever you went through in your life makes it possible for another person in a similar situation to see you and say “well, if you made it through that then maybe I can do it, too.”

It sparks hope, imagination, dreams, and manifests into something far, far greater than anyone could have guessed.

* * *

Listen, the greatest gift you can give yourself is really being true to your core self. That alone can send you places you’ve never dreamed of in your life. It can help you write books, record podcasts, speak on stages all over the world, consult in million-dollar companies’ offices, or just love your family a little bit more.

Finding your true North Star is an adventure. A lot of old thinking, old habits, and old behaviors either have to be discarded or go through some soul-led investigation. Uncovering what is under all of those old-school ways just might be where the golden gift you have lies.

One of the great lessons I’ve had to learn in my own life is how much I have not handled my financial life well. I mean it’s been a train wreck for a long, long time. My own insecurities, emotional upset, and lack of pure focus has cost me dearly.

It’s left me without a home at times. It’s left me without food to eat at times. It’s left me with pretty much walking around and pondering the meaning of life instead of truly living.

I’m still learning this lesson today.

Maybe there is another gift underneath all of this financial pain for me to learn. Sure, it might be to get off my butt and hustle more. Go 24/7 and don’t look back, baby. Hit the pedal on the floor of that Ford F-150 and roar away.

Your gift, though, is somewhere under that level of pain which leads to awareness.

Find your own gift, share it, and watch what miracles can happen on a daily basis. When they happen, then it’s truly awesome.