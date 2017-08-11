The Greatness of Simple Things: The Goodness of Honor

There is a treasure of actions, not words, which defies easy detection: There is no map to guide us, no devices to help us, no meters, scales, screens or needles to direct us, no folklore to inspire us and no regional folk to encourage us; because the treasure we seek is not beneath the ground – it is not in some iron chest, covered by bronze chains and a brass lock – nor is it behind a painting, in a safe with a combination no one knows.

I refer, instead, to the treasure of the soul. The treasure of honor and integrity, in which your actions speak louder than your words, because you are a man or woman of your word.

Your handshake suffices for a contract, because no document – not even a promise of a thousand pages and ten thousand words – can compel you to do what you refuse to uphold.

Your word is good because your character is sound.

What does it mean, then, to be a person who keeps his word?

What does it mean to do a favor or perform a task without any need for thanks or credit?

If these questions surprise some, at least there is still a majority of people who find nothing surprising about doing the right thing.

The big surprise – the shock really – is that decency is a foreign concept to even a minority of our fellow citizens.

A true friend shows up, period.

He helps you move.

She helps you stay, so you may regain your health and restore your composure.

They help you in times of trouble because there is no other time when you most need their help.

They do not want accolades or awards, as they do not consider themselves candidates for sainthood or future recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

They do not arrive at your home looking for a news crew.

They do not visit you at the hospital, only to go outside to hold a press conference.

They respect your privacy and protect your reputation.

Honor is, fortunately, alive.

It may be vulnerable to attack – it may seem quaint to some and cute to others – but it contains a spirit strong enough to scare liars and shame fools.

There may be no honor among thieves, but there is plenty of justice among the righteous many.