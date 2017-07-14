The Growing Popularity of Reiki Healing in Hospitals

The balancing and healing touch of reiki is becoming increasingly popular – and not just among wellness enthusiasts. A growing number of physicians also recognize the benefits of this Japanese energy healing practice. In fact, more and more hospitals across America are incorporating Reiki therapy into their treatment plans for patients.

Integrative Medicine is Catching On

Such hospitals are responding to growing patient awareness and demand for complementary and alternative medicine (also known as “CAM”). It’s no coincidence that they are increasingly integrating CAM with their conventional medical services. In fact, more than 42% of responding hospitals in a Health Forum survey indicated that they offer at least one CAM therapy, up from 37% in 2007. These wellness therapies are even more popular in Canada. According to the same survey, almost 70% of Canadians use CAM therapies as complements to their medical care, in addition to their regular wellness activities.

It’s understandable why, given that reiki has been shown to help alleviate pain, anxiety and stress – especially when used just a few days after surgery. Reiki treatments have also been proven to help speed up recovery and improve blood pressure, heart rate, respiration and heart-rate variability. This holds true for patients of all ages after all different types of surgeries and treatments. The reason? Reiki helps restore balance to our bodies. And when our bodies are balanced, their self-healing mechanisms can most optimally function. This is most not only important but timely after serious injury or surgery.

Empowering health care professionals & patients

Whether training hospital nurses in the art of reiki or hiring professional reiki practitioners, incorporating reiki therapy into hospitals has benefits for everyone. It empowers the health care professionals to be better caregivers. Plus, even practicing reiki for just a few minutes a day helps comfort patients who are distressed or in pain.

According to the International Association of Reiki Professionals, 85% of responding U.S. hospitals surveyed in a 2010 Complementary and Alternative Medicine Survey indicated that patient demand was their main reason for offering CAM services. Meanwhile, 70% of respondents stated that clinical effectiveness was their top reason. No matter the reason, it’s clear that, today, hospitals are broadening their range of patient services.