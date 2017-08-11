The Guns of August or The Missiles of October?

In October 1962, the world faced the most serious crisis of the nuclear age. The Soviet Union had placed nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba, 90 miles off the coast of Florida. On the evening of October 22, youthful President John F. Kennedy, in a TV address, informed Americans of the existence of the missiles and detailed his decision to order a naval blockade of Cuba. Kennedy made it clear the United States was prepared to use force to neutralize the threat to national security posed by the presence of Soviet missiles so close to the United States. As Soviet ships steamed toward the Caribbean, the world stood poised on the brink of a nuclear conflagration. Would the U.S. Navy stop the ships? Would the Soviet vessels turn around?

Thoughts of the Cuban missile crisis arise this week as the United States confronts North Korea over the latter’s pursuit of nuclear weapons. North Korea, of course, is not the Soviet Union, a superpower that had a nuclear arsenal capable of inflicting huge damage on the United States. Although the United States possessed overwhelming nuclear superiority over its opponent in 1962, Kennedy knew that one Soviet missile, hitting its target, could annihilate 600,000 people. “That’s the total number of casualties in the Civil War,” Kennedy reportedly said.

North Korea, by contrast, is a puny nation with a devastated economy and a small, but growing, nuclear arsenal. The Communist dictatorship poses more of a threat to its neighbor, South Korea, whose capital of Seoul is a city of 10-million people within striking distance of North Korean conventional weaponry, than to the United States. Still, after Hiroshima and Nagasaki, nuclear war is appalling. The trading of threats between the dual blunderbusses of President Donald Trump of the United States and Kim Jong-un of North Korea poses the most distinct threat to international security since October 1962.

The apocalyptic taunts of Trump and Kim remind me of the slow, inexorable slide to war in Europe in 1914. Barbara Tuchman’s famed The Guns of August, which Kennedy reportedly read just before the onset of the missile crisis, narrates a spell-binding tale of the failure of great-power diplomacy to forestall a war no one wanted. Tuchman’s book spent more than 40 weeks on The New York Times bestseller list (how many works of history have been such a commercial success?) and won the Pulitzer Prize for nonfiction in 1963. She tells how diplomats blundered into a war — known to contemporaries as the Great War — that led to the deaths of nearly 40-million soldiers and civilians (not counting the estimated 20-to-40-million people who died in the influenza pandemic immediately after the war’s end).

Historians will never tire of debating the causes of World War I. The proximate cause, of course, was the assassination of the Austrian archduke by a pan-Slavic terrorist in Sarajevo in June 1914. The more deeply seated causes revolve around rivalries for colonies in Africa and Asia, military and naval buildups, instability of polyglot nation states like the Austro-Hungarian Empire and the Russian Empire, and countless others. But, it is instructive that while Tuchman’s thesis of a Europe blundering into war has been criticized, it has never been entirely discredited. One of the best recent discussions of the war’s causation — among the numerous books on the Great War published on the eve of the hundredth anniversary of its beginning — is entitled The Sleepwalkers.

Instability among leaders at the top influenced the drift to war in 1914. Two of the main protagonists before World War I — the German Kaiser and the Russian Tsar — were cousins (they, along with the king of Great Britain, were grandsons of Queen Victoria) with a tenuous grasp on reality. Queen Victoria described Kaiser Wilhelm II as “raving mad.” She refused to invite the German emperor — who Victoria called “a hot-headed, conceited and wrong-headed, young man” — to her Diamond Jubilee celebration in 1897. Tsar Nicholas II did not share the Kaiser’s flightiness, but his religious zealotry and his notions of monarchical absolutism — combined with his belief that he was the natural defender of oppressed Slavs in the Austro-Hungarian Empire — may have influenced his decisions as war approached.

German officials frequently had to explain ill-conceived remarks by the Kaiser, much as American officials today have tried to walk back President Trump’s intemperate threats against North Korea. “I think Americans should sleep well at night, have no concerns about this particular rhetoric of the last few days,” said Secretary of State Rex Tillerson after Trump threatened to rain “fire and fury” on North Korea if it continued its quest for nuclear weapons.

Now, a “good cop, bad cop” approach to Kim Jong-un might work, except the evidence indicates that the United States lacks a coherent policy regarding North Korea. Trump’s belligerent threats, instead of resulting from a debate within the administration and an agreed-upon strategy, appear to have been an example of the president saying the first thing that comes to mind. The administration’s mixed messages could well lead to a repeat of the summer of 1914, when nations blundered into war.

Trump later doubled down and upped the ante of his “fire and fury” remark, saying, “Things will happen to them [North Korea] like they never thought possible.” Trump’s bellicosity recalls an incident from the Cuban missile crisis. At one point, the State Department threatened — contrary to the president’s statements — “further action” by Washington if the missiles stayed in Cuba. Kennedy was furious, fearing that mixed signals might escalate an already dangerous crisis. “We need to get this under control,” Kennedy said. The United States did get its response under control, and through careful diplomacy, Kennedy persuaded Khrushchev to remove the missiles, averting a nuclear showdown.

Now, in the summer of 2017, which will it be? Threats and mixed signals, a series of small decisions leading ultimately to the major decision, which no one anticipated, to go to war, reminiscent of 1914? Or, careful diplomacy and firm pressure exerted on an adversary, as in October 1962?