The Handmaid's Tale 2017

August 5, 2017

Just finished re-reading The Handmaid’s Tale , a dystopian warning from Margaret Atwood with a preface she wrote in February of this year. It makes me shiver to read these words:

Having been born in 1939 and come to consciousness during World War II, I knew that established orders could vanish overnight. Change could also be as fast as lightening. It can’t happen here could not be depended on: anything could happen anywhere, given the circumstances.

Margaret Atwood, p. XIII, The Handmaid’s Tale. Anchor Books.

The novel presumes the US President and Vice President have been killed, the Congress has been killed, she even references Islamist terrorists- but all of this is just a tiny note in a text which focuses on the combination of ecological disaster; falling maternity rates, the handmaidens chosen because they are fertile- a Puritan religion- not unlike Mike Pence’s belief system (his wife called “Mother”) (Just got a chill writing this) imposed and the country divided up so that the areas of devastation ( places like East Chicago, Flint, etc) where the water and soil are ruined are called “the Colonies.” A resistance exists using the word “Mayday” as a code.

In less than 8 months, up has become down, or really “down has become up,” the mad President goes to campaign rallies to reassure himself that his dystopia is approved. He lies breathlessly; farting tweets, threats, taunts even to those of his chosen ones like Jeff Sessions, a bigot who has somehow earned sympathy even as he rounds up immigrants and re-establishes mistreatment of black and brown people. The press (the actual press, not the faux propagandists at Fox “news”- Atwood anticipated fake news too in 1984, the irony of that date not lost to anyone) continues to report the facts of not just climate change, but actually climate disaster, something easy to dismiss on a perfect summer day here in the midwest- the sky blue, the air soft from yesterday’s chill- the grass and trees green, the vegetable garden packed with food.