The Hard Questions

Memoirs to Teenagers, from a Teenager | #TeenGeneralAssembly

Dear Teens,

I am before a sagacious teen mentor who is gracing us with lessons and stories of his life; what all motivational speakers do to make their points more realistic. The first thing he says is ‘Our minds are still fresh’ meaning the teenage years are fragile for the kind of future we want.

He emphasizes on the tough questions we fail to ask ourselves because we are in trepidation. We are afraid of the truth because we can’t handle it. This is where courage comes in. Martin Luther King Jr. averred courage as the power of the mind to overcome fear.

If we desire a successful life, we have to man up courage to ask ourselves the tough questions like ‘Who am I?’, ‘Am I a good person?’ It is easy to lie to everyone but yourself. No one knows you better than you.

This is a time where we re-examine ourselves and discover our flaws, work towards perfection in love. Having flaws doesn’t mean we have no worth, it proves that we are human beings who are liable to make mistakes. We are not robots programmed to be perfect and top-notch in all we do.

My fellow teens, I confidently believe without an aorta of doubt that we are all great minds that will change the world, for good. Notwithstanding, if we continue to dwell in cowardice and run from the truth, such a future I see will remain mere visions. The veracity of life is, we can only outrun truths for a while. Eventually, it catches up with us.

As we march into August, the month of summer parties and perfect vacations, take time out for self-evaluation. In the midst of all the fun and luxury, remember that time is no luxury of ours. Let’s learn to face realities. Ask yourself ‘who am I?’

I wish you well this month. #ItIsMidAugust

George.