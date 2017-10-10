The Harvey Weinstein Scandal Should Be A Message To All Men

It comes as no shock that Harvey Weinstein is a pig who takes advantage of women he works with because he has the power to do so. The fact that this “open secret” was overlooked shows that there is a major problem in the industry. How many open secrets are going to be overlooked until dozens of people wronged have to stand up and speak out?

It’s not even Weinstein, who has recently been exposed as a pervert who has an intimate relationship with a potted plant, but even the guy who created the Honest Trailers was exposed. Multiple complaints to Screen Junkies HR department led to no action against creator Andy Signore, the creator of the YouTube series. It just took the women to post their stories on Twitter for something to happen.

The question is why are such powerful men given a pass for years without someone speaking out? Does it really need so many women to come out publicly before a company opens up about the disgusting acts? Do women have to go to work knowing that something could happen to them, and then their pleading for help will go overlooked? This is unacceptable.

The “open secret” phenomenon in Hollywood is becoming the norm. Bill Cosby was a known predator for years, but no one wanted to do anything because, well, he’s Bill Cosby. You can’t just crap all over America’s Dad, can you? It appears you can, but you need dozens of victims to come forward.

This takes me back to when now President Trump talked about sexual assault to Billy Bush like it was no big deal. Bush just laughed it off. It appears this is something that happens all the time: men laughing off “locker room talk” about abusing women. This is unacceptable. Women are your mothers, your sisters, your aunts, your cousins, your friends, your wives, your girlfriends. If someone came to you and said disgusting stuff about them, would you not defend them? What about if they were strangers? It makes no difference. They need you to speak out because the actions of some of these people are despicable.