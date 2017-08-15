The hate that hate produces

What is this thing called hate? One definition of hate is to dislike intensely or passionately; feel extreme aversion for or extreme hostility toward; detest. In Islam, hate is discouraged. “Allah's Apostle said, "Do not hate one another, nor be jealous of one another; and do not desert one another, but O Allah's worshipers! Be Brothers!...... In Christianity, hate is also discouraged, in 1John 4:20 states, “If anyone says, “I love God,” and hates his brother, he is a liar; for he who does not love his brother whom he has seen cannot love God whom he has not seen.” According to Jewish ethics, HATRED (Heb. שִׂנְאָה), is overt or covert ill will. The Torah explicitly prohibits hatred of one's fellow in the verse "Thou shall not hate thy brother in thine heart" (Lev. 19:17). Hatred is understood by the rabbis as essentially a matter of mental disposition, as implied in the phrase "in thine heart." One who expresses hostility to his fellow through word or deed… Recently the above meaning of the word hate has been highlighted via beatings of others, killing of others, running over others with a car, etc. In America, a country whose very essence are refugees, we have one descendant of refugees telling another refugee “this is my country, get out of my country and go back to your country!” Oftentimes, the desire to rid America of its refugees turns into hate and attacks upon all who are different and not “American”. This hate blinds many to the fact that if all refugees left America and took their skills and money with them who would be left in America? Hate would chase out one of the key parts of what makes America so great which are its diverse people and their multiple skills. The above is only one example of what hate would do or is doing to America.