The Healdsburg School Is Shaping Tomorrow’s Leaders

What this California school can teach us about the foundations of personal branding and leadership

I say it often: Building a strong personal brand starts early. No, not first-job early. Personal branding starts at birth.

Your name defines you. Indeed, some soon-to-be parents make a final name selection only after visiting Network Solutions to ensure a suitable URL is available. (True story: My business partner recently had a baby. During her second trimester, I urged her to check URL availabilities before settling on a name. She chuckled — but quickly nabbed the web address.)

Today, I’m writing about another early and important brand moment — childhood education — and one school that’s getting it right. At The Healdsburg School in California, faculty and staff are providing a foundation for strong branding and leadership skills throughout life.

A school for young leaders

I recently traveled to The Healdsburg School (THS), a K-8 independent private school nestled in the Sonoma, CA wine region. The school was incredibly impressive. It abounds with inquisitive students, supportive families, and progressive faculty and staff. Together, they comprise a visionary and challenging academic program that builds bright, confident leaders for tomorrow.

Established in 2007, THS has an enrollment of 191 students and a stellar academic reputation. It’s no small feat: While many private schools’ enrollment is declining, THS is thriving. And while many private schools have a 10.4% student attrition rate (NAIS Average Day School Attrition Rate, 2015-16), THS has an envious 5% student attrition rate.

What’s the secret? After my visit, three things stuck with me: An investment in critical thinking. A commitment to mindfulness. And Head of School Dr. Nick Egan himself.

An investment in critical thinking

THS’ founder, Sandi Passalacqua, identifies critical thinking as one of the school’s core principles. And Dr. Egan takes this principle seriously.

“We have developed an open system of collaboration and success,” Dr. Egan explains. “It allows students to be their best selves, opposed to tightly-controlled systems where the focus is on structure and punishment.”

“Educators can draw out critical thinking as early as Kindergarten,” he adds. “Even at an early age, we are so much more than facts and figures.”

Dr. Egan notes that teaching critical thinking at an early age builds leadership skills. In THS classrooms, teachers artfully pose questions that are probing and challenging. They counter students’ viewpoints and perspectives. And as a result, students raise insightful questions, develop explanations, and reflect on their learning process. All of this cultivates a crucial mental flexibility that allows students to flourish in varied settings and circumstances, Dr. Egan notes.

A commitment to mindfulness

Each day at THS begins with mindfulness practice. “We start with two minutes in Kindergarten, and build up to 20 minutes by the time students are in fifth grade,” Dr. Egan says.

Dr. Egan himself has been meditating since age 16, and he believes self-awareness is key to success. “Mindfulness provides calm, insight, and allows one to think deeply from different perspectives — which is key at THS,” he explains.

Research indicates that mindfulness — defined as “maintaining a moment-by-moment awareness of our thoughts, feelings, bodily sensations, and surrounding environment” by UC Berkeley’s Greater Good Science Center — yields a spate of positive benefits. These include better concentration, reduced anxiety, and heightened social skills. THS has had the mindfulness program in place for five years, demonstrating their commitment to integrating mindfulness with formal education.

Head of School Dr. Nick Egan

Perhaps THS’ biggest asset is Dr. Egan himself.

Dr. Egan is passionate not just about academic growth, but also social and emotional growth. He has helped design and implement an in-depth Social & Emotional Learning curriculum that focuses on emotional awareness, healthy relationships, and ethical decision making. This, Dr. Egan says, is the school’s “wow” factor.

His rich experiences and background have helped make this curriculum successful. He has traveled throughout, and taught in, Bhutan, Mongolia, Nepal, Thailand, and Tibet. And he is the recipient of a lifetime Sara D. Barter Fellowship from Johns Hopkins University.

Dr. Egan also ensures students at all grade levels learn conflict resolution skills. And he imparts the importance of kindness and principles. “Bullying is all but non-existent” at THS, Dr. Egan says.

These intellectual, personal, social, and emotional skills help students thrive as leaders in a globalized world. To compound that success, all students study Spanish and Mandarin. And Upper School students have the opportunity to enhance their cultural studies through travel to China, Spain, and Costa Rica.

THS in action

So, what does a normal THS day look like? What do critical thinking, mindfulness, and Dr. Egan’s approach look like in practice?

Dr. Egan led a tour of fifth- and eighth-grade classrooms, where I met some outstanding students.

First, I met Jasper, an inventive 11-year old who embarked on developing a tree-climbing shoe that “feels like you are barefoot with support” for a team project.

Jasper and his peers began creating their shoe, only to find that there was an issue with the prototype — the tread had to be redone. Jasper learned a lot about himself in this exercise — namely that he is analytical, and really enjoys surveys, lines of inquiry, and flow charts. Jasper observed that a flow chart is “kinda like life,” and noted this was the biggest project he ever completed. What does Jasper want to be when he grows up? “Perhaps, an astronomer,” he said.

Next up: the eighth-grade class, where I had the opportunity to speak with Lily, an aspiring forensic scientist who loves mystery and will be traveling to China on her summer vacation. I also met Bert, an eighth grader who recently designed his first app. Bert aims to animate movies and be an actor/comedian. His fallback plan? Be a scientist.

Both Lily and Bert are precocious. They stressed the importance of collaboration and teamwork. And, naturally, both have crafted business and marketing plans for their latest projects.

THS Alumni Colby Groom flanked by his parents

Meet an all-star alum with an amazing story - - Colby Groom, a 2012 THS graduate and sophomore at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles where his focus is on history and politics with the goal of a career in foreign policy. Prior to Colby’s 10th birthday, he underwent back-to-back open-heart surgeries. Rather than sideline him, it inspired him: From a young age, Colby became an active volunteer with the American Heart Association (AHA). And during his seventh year at THS, Colby raised money for heart research by creating a wine with his father, Daryl Groom, a notable winemaker. Colby Red was born: a flavorful California cuvee of Cabernet Sauvignon, Zinfandel, Shiraz, Merlot, and Petite Sirah. “What started as a plan of two wine barrels and an initial forecast of $500 has grown to $1 million dollars raised to date,” Colby proudly states. Colby recently presented a check for $100,000 to the AHA Heart Ball in Chicago. Earnings from Colby Red support AHA and other needy families with children who suffer from heart defects, helping cover needed treatments and procedures.

Reflecting on his time at THS, Colby says his understanding of leadership came from relationships with teachers, who encouraged and loved the Colby Red idea. “This is really emblematic of THS as they are interested in kids’ ideas and inspire students to be outside the box,” said Colby. And Colby’s sense of compassion grew as he participated in service learning projects at THS. “I probably would not be emailing you saying we’ve raised $1 million dollars, nor would I be taking on double majors in college if it hadn’t been for THS,” added Colby.

There’s something truly magical about THS. The school is proving that meaningful and inspired learning takes place when children are interacting, exploring, questioning, and engaging. I’m reminded of a Dr. Seuss quote: “It is better to know how to learn than to know.”