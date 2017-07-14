The Healing Healers Need to do for the Successful Business They Want

Authentic healing isn’t woo-woo, airy fairy or fluffy. There’re two kinds of healers; the ones who stay aware, practice feeling everything and respond to their life with curiosity, detachment and love, and the kind that think rubbing crystals is going to fix everything. Let me tell you about authentic, brave healing and why you’ve got to do this work first if you’re wanting to change the world.

I was educated in the scientific, left-brained world of physical therapy and quickly gravitated to alternative, holistic. And yes, I own crystals. One of my missions is to build a bridge between people who think healing’s a logical, linear, external process and those who understand you’ve got to integrate mind, body and soul to truly heal. I bring enough woo to the left-brained folks to peak interest without scaring them away.

Healers and especially healer entrepreneurs go into the field for all the right reasons; namely to help people and make a great living doing it. But they don’t stay long if they haven’t helped themselves first by doing the healing work that allows them to serve from overflow instead of reserves.

I’ve watched friend after friend burn out physically, mentally and emotionally after putting all of themselves and their resources into their healing business instead of into themselves. And after following what everyone said they should do rather than listening to the call of their soul and doing what feels good.

How can we turn this around and create a community of super-powered, brave, conscious healthy healers that’ll change the world? By making sure we treat ourselves first. By making sure we get put on the top of our priority list. By making sure our business goals don’t start overpowering our personal goals. And this isn’t just self care. This’s a bigger responsibility than that.

“But it takes hard work and sacrifice to make a healing business work,” you say? “I’ll have to do what I have to do until I’m successful.” I’m here to remind you that healing others; facilitating that process, will never last if the healer doesn’t keep him or herself healthy, happy, and nourished in mind, body and soul. In the end, it won’t matter how successful you are if your mild chest pain turns into a heart attack.

I’d like to differentiate the kinds of healing now. Physical; from illness, disease or injury is one priority. Usually when things get to this level you’re stopped in your tracks anyway and forced to do something about it. Letting things get to this point sucks because sometimes your business has to be put on hold and your life suffers in multiple ways.

But what about that low level ache of resentment inside you? What about that daily yearning, the knowing your soul craves more than what you’re experiencing? Should that have your attention as much as the chest pain? Yes, because it’s these kinds of whispers your soul’s sending and waiting for you to pay attention to. They won’t be going away any time soon, no matter how hard you work, how much money you’re making or how else you try to distract yourself.

“Don’t wait for your house to burn down before you smell the smoke.” Torrie Pattillo

Torrie, a writer and intuitive business strategist, reminds us to listen to the whispers and take action before the Universe does something more intense to get your attention. Talking about the Universe might sound like I’m trying to infuse some woo into this piece, but believe me, if you continue to ignore the messages of your intuition, the ones basically telling you what feels good and what doesn’t, get ready for a house fire.

I’d like to offer the following 5 ways to begin to nourish yourself and become the brave, healthy, blissed-out healer and business owner you yearn to be:

1. Stay aware. Take time out every single day to pay attention to your body, how it feels and the signs and symptoms it’s sending. Body awareness is intuition, and intuition is a practice you can master. This is a lifelong skill that’ll serve both your business and your life.

2. Express yourself. Don’t keep negative, worrisome, doubtful or fearful thoughts inside. Move that energy by doing some daily therapeutic journaling. The practice of therapeutic writing will instantly connect you with your inner most thoughts, desires and dreams.

3. Exercise. Don’t all healers do some from of therapeutic movement? Surprisingly no. There’s no better way to nourish your body than to do what it was made for; move. Any movement will do, and if exercise isn’t your thing then turn on some music and dance.

4. Practice a positive mindset. Next-level awareness has to do with observing your thoughts and beliefs. The intense healing work that changes the world starts with questioning old, conditioned beliefs. Start watching your thinking. Stay curious. Decide what thoughts or beliefs are limiting and which ones serve your health, joy, life and business.

5. Take aligned action. It doesn’t matter what you wish, hope for or dream if you don’t take action that’s aligned with what serves your health and happiness. If you manage to hone your focus with action that’s aligned with your joy you’ll begin to see magical things happen in your life.

Of course, there are many more ways to continue the important work of brave healing and it’s not a journey for the meek. Brave healers who are serving the world must stand up in the middle of their worth, fully express themselves and their message out loud, and take their dreams by storm, every single day. It requires unrelenting, unapologetic badassness. And it’s worth every moment of effort. Ready for some authentic healing? The Free 3-day Get Brave and Blissed Out Mini Course for healers starts Sunday. Only warriors need apply. Find it on my Facebook page!