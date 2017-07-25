The Healthcare Debate: "I Did Not Come to Washington to Hurt People"

Here is what our President said last week about the failure of his party to repeal and replace (or even simply repeal) the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

“Let Obamacare fail; it will be a lot easier…And I think we’re probably in that position where we’ll let Obamacare fail. We’re not going to own it. I’m not going to own it…I can tell you the Republicans are not going to own it. We’ll let Obamacare fail, and then the Democrats are going to come to us."

So you are going to be a tough negotiator, Mr. Trump? This is how the art of the deal works? You will get your way, even if you have to destroy the lives of millions of Americans, many of whom voted for you. No way will you reach out to Democrats to try to fix the ACA, which no one denies needs fixing. Like a child who refuses to play unless everyone follows his rules, you will take your ball and go home.

Despite a huge public outcry, the Republicans in the Senate are going to vote again today to repeal the ACA. McConnell is even dragging John McCain from his sick bed to try to ram through an unknown plan that most Americans don’t want. The estimates for how many approve of the efforts to repeal Obamacare, with or without the Senate’s replacement plan, range from 12 to 17 percent. Nevertheless, he persists.

I am so tired of our dysfunctional government. Representatives who don’t represent anyone but themselves and worry more about their next election than the wellbeing of their constituents. A Senate led by a man whose main goal over the entire Obama administration was to obstruct and whose current goal appears to be passing a bill he calls healthcare that is really a tax cut for the wealthy. And don’t get me started about a President who bullied his way to an office he regularly degrades, tramples on the press, and lies about pretty much everything.

My late parents worshipped President Franklin Roosevelt, and looking at the way he defined the rights of every American, I can see why. In January of 1944, during his State of the Union address, FDR described a second bill of rights that would guarantee what all citizens deserve.

“We have accepted, so to speak, a second Bill of Rights under which a new basis of security and prosperity can be established for all—regardless of station, race, or creed. Among these are:

The right to a useful and remunerative job in the industries or shops or farms or mines of the nation;

The right to earn enough to provide adequate food and clothing and recreation;

The right of every farmer to raise and sell his products at a return which will give him and his family a decent living;

The right of every businessman, large and small, to trade in an atmosphere of freedom from unfair competition and domination by monopolies at home or abroad;

The right of every family to a decent home;

The right to adequate medical care and the opportunity to achieve and enjoy good health ;

; The right to adequate protection from the economic fears of old age, sickness, accident, and unemployment;

The right to a good education.”

How sad that FDR’s vision has been replaced by @realdonaldtrump tweets:

As I have always said, let ObamaCare fail and then come together and do a great healthcare plan. Stay tuned!

We were let down by all of the Democrats and a few Republicans. Most Republicans were loyal, terrific & worked really hard. We will return!

Republicans should just REPEAL failing ObamaCare now & work on a new Healthcare Plan that will start from a clean slate. Dems will join in!

Why is it so hard for our country to view healthcare as a right rather than a product? While the ACA remains the law of the land, it is under siege and in desperate need of repair. The insurance industry continues to shrink the number of options available to folks, and families like my children struggle to find coverage for my grandchildren who have pre-existing conditions. Nothing proposed by the Republican House and Senate would have helped them.

During this entire healthcare fiasco, there are a few glimmers of hope. Several Governors from both parties have agreed to work together on a plan. Three Republican Senators, all women, stated the last time it came to a vote that they would not vote to repeal the ACA without a replacement. Thank you to Senators Shelley Capito, Susan Collins, and Lisa Murkowski for agreeing that, as Capito said, "I did not come to Washington to hurt people."

I do agree with Trump on one thing he said back in February: healthcare is complicated. But nobody knew this? Really? One of the blessings of being over 65 is Medicare. It’s sad to hear people I know embracing this birthday so they can finally get the healthcare they need. Maybe the solution is not that complicated.

A version of this post appeared in my ChicagoNow blog Still Advocating on July 18, 2017.