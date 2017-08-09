The Healthiest New Snacks of 2017

By Holly Van Hare, Editor

We’re crazy about these new and nutritious products

shutterstock We're loving these innovative, trendy snack products this year.

Healthy snacks are getting easier and easier to come by. Even CVS is hopping on the health food train, stocking their shelves with healthier options daily. With health food trends and superfoods saturating the market — and social media — companies are cashing in on the trends by making food products better than ever.

But with social media and marketing come a lot of buzz words; there’s low-calorie, gluten-free, “all-natural,” to name a few. But some of these flashy titles are actually utterly meaningless. Others are completely contradictory to what really even constitutes a healthy snack.

Take rice cakes, for instance. They’re low-calorie, gluten-free, vegan, etc., but let’s be honest. They taste so bland, and unless you drown them in toppings and other foods to overwhelm the awkward texture and taste, you’re in for an unpleasant snacking experience. Plus, who’s ever felt full or happy after eating a rice cake?

But you don’t want to gorge yourself on trans fats, grease, and ice cream, either.

There is a happy medium. With the right snacks and the right nutritional know-how, you’ll be all set for your best afternoon snack yet.

