The Heartbreaking Loss of Tom Petty

If the greatest speakers sometimes stutter or stammer, if even Moses says he is not eloquent, neither before nor after his talk with the Lord, there should be no surprise, then, about the emergence of another prophet of the same religion who also has a crisis of faith; a Moses from Minnesota who ties his tongue and tangles his words, but nonetheless stirs humanity in spite of the sound of his voice, entering New York City like an urban cowboy – arriving like The Man with No Name – and leaving town with a name the world will never forget.

If Robert Zimmerman can become Bob Dylan, there should be no doubt about the talent of his peers and eventual successors.

The passing of one such musician is a chance to listen – for the first time or the first time in a long time – to one of Dylan’s contemporaries and traveling companions: Tom Petty.

To hear similarities between the two is to hear a continuity of sound, where a strain becomes its own stream of expression, flowing from Lake Superior to the rivers and springs of Gainesville, Florida, connecting North and South in the currents of art and history.

Tom Petty is the author of so much history, whose verses we know by heart – whose Heartbreakers sing from their hearts – because we long to hear songs about dreams and stories of defiance, of a beautiful day with the sun beating down while one man stands his ground; because you can stand him up at the gates of Hell, but he will not back down; because he will keep this world from dragging him down, since he knows what is right – that he has just one life – so he will not back down.

Tom Petty will always be that man.

His sales are a testament to his versatility, not his willingness to sell his soul, because no singer-songwriter succeeds for this long without a book of everlasting songs.

His voice is never silent, traveling faster than the speed of sound, until those packets of light – until those ones and zeroes – become 12 million downloads of 68 songs from 13 albums of 28 top 10 hits.