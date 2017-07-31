The heteropatriarchy's violence of the orthodox feminism

Explainatory note: Whenever I speak of "orthodox feminism" or "gender feminism", I speak of a hegemonic and capitalist variant of feminism; I'm certainly not speak of the whole feminist movement, which is more complex and plural than that. I am aware that purely because of the fact that I'm a man, this gender feminism will automatically invalidate the totality of my reflections, just like it will invalidate any thought or argument I make; they follow the key principle: "You're not a woman, so you can't speak of feminism; you can not disagree with us". In spite of that, I will continue debating, reflecting and enduring harassment; because that's precisely what feminism (not gender feminism) is about, assuming that debating is not cause for lynching, but quite the opposite.

Gender, orthodox or hegemonic feminism, understands that women are always inferior human beings, in an structural and holistic way. To the hegemonic feminism, being a woman is an idiosyncratic demerit without a chance for redemption. Of course, gender feminism understands that men are guilty of all and every women's misfortunes and it's paradoxically this way, that gender feminism strips freedom from women, infantilises them and makes them an incapable-to-decide being, incapable to fail or err; which hands are tied in front of a world which is -and what's worse, will always be- fatally hostile to them. Gender feminism pretends to make of the average woman a preconceived ungullible being, hence drowning her, in an inevitably watertight destiny. The question here is, why is it in the gender feminism's best interest to project the image of an intellectually handicapped and socially inept woman?

.This feminist trend, ruling class among Universities and intellectual circles, is one of the key stones of this savage hypercapitalism we're submerged in. They measure woman's capabilities from eminently monetary optics, and as if this were a dystopian novel, they measure woman by weighting what woman brings to hypercapitalism. They need the apparent confrontation with the establishment to keep getting fed from it.

This gender feminism, or feminism of the inequality, contributes without a doubt, to the war-of-the-sexes culture, feeding the inequity beast, generating pernicious inertia for freedom. They don't seem to comprehend that the idea of heteropatriarchy is not powerful for its structure but because of its dynamics, because of its way to penetrate relations, being these relations of any kind, whether or not these are between men or women. Heteropatriarchy grows strong in a violent context and start its war with violent language.

This feminism of middle-to-upper-class white women who speak on middle-to-upper-class white women's forums about how dangerous is the world they'll never belong to, does not create progress; not my words, quiet down!; it was already said a few decades back, by black American women who traditional feminism left permanently out of the picture, emerging this way the idea of "transactional feminism" which after all, did not succeed either at breaking this almost-Victorian inertia of gender feminism. As you can see, the hegemony of this gender feminism, which is neither a worker's nor a class' movement, -as it was the first-wave feminism- always manage to impose its judgements leaving out, making invisible and humiliating at times, those women who they talk about, but rarely empower; the housewives, the black, the prostitutes or the ones who disagree with their dogmas.

Gender feminism behaves in an eminently theological way. To debate and dissent is to assure oneself of a violent reaction, accusing the dissenting voice of anti-feminist, alienated with heteropatriarchy and a bunch of other things. If you're a man -without taking your sexual orientation into account- they tell you that "not having ovaries, you can't talk of feminism, and not having uterus, you can't talk of gestational surrogacy, abortion, gender pay gap etc. And they don't realise, or at worse they do, that by saying that, they also add the cherry of heteropatriarchy on top; on top of the women whose ovaries have been extirpated, the women who have suffered an hysterectomy, or the women who were born without a female reproductive system: for this gender feminism, following the advice they give to men, these women cannot speak of "feminist" matters, because they have no ovaries or uterus or female reproductive system. They use on themselves the same violence suffered by them at hands of the hypercapitalist heteropatriarchy, repeating the same appalling mantra of "your opinion is only worth as much as your sexual reproductive capabilities." If you're a homosexual man, in an exercise of cynic misdirection, Lidia Falcón (An Spanish gender feminist activist) gets in front of the microphone and say "if gay men don't even want us, what do they need us for?)

And is in that violence, present in the "gender" or "orthodox" feminism; is in those constant accusations of "bad feminist", where it reveals it's true nature: gender feminism is one more of heteropatriarchy's by-products. A movement which employs violence as an answer, or humiliation in the face of discrepancies, a movement which spread all this hate within a position of economic power through the media, is a movement whose M.O. is deeply heteropatriarch. Heteropatriarchy always tries to impose a unitary thought, loathes dissent and violently closes any debate which might contravene its absolute hegemony, just like the gender feminism does with matters such as gestational surrogacy.

This feminism has recently decided to caricaturise the LGTBI movement in a dangerous way. Even from the "Spanish Antipatriarchy Platform" was said that trans women were not women, that they'll always be men because "sex is biologic: a person with a penis is a biological man, and a person with vagina is a biological woman." Please help me "spot the difference" between this gender feminism and the totalitarian "Hazte Oir" (extreme right-wing, spanish, homophobic platform); because I honestly can't. In a similar manner, Lidia Falcón, Amelia Valcárcel and some other gender feminists take the liberty to speak, from time to time about gay men as capricious, thoughtless, disengaged and unreliable towards the world. Does it ring a bell? It's word by word what heteropatriarchy always said to women, capricious, silly and incapable. The mental mechanisms and violence in the patriarchy's dynamics have left a mark, unfortunately, in this feminism too.

I bet on, for a feminism of equity where men and women are not in different teams or tribes, where both can be part of the same common project, which isn't other than the project of building fairer and more equitable societies. The beginning and the purpose of it all is to assume that men and women have different challenges and realities, and that we face different problems from equity and not violence. Enough already! Let's stop feeding capitalist movements which just continue feeding the battle of the sexes which interests rely on us being in a continuous and absurd face-off. Enough of the gender feminism claiming that women are from Venus and men from hell.

"Power confronts men and women in order to create a creature who just works and consumes".Prado Esteban. Feminist.