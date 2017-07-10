The Hidden Glass Ceilings Holding Women Entrepreneurs Back

We’ve all heard a lot about that miserable “glass ceiling.” After decades of female advancement in the corporate world and politics, especially in the last twenty years, shouldn’t it be broken by now?

Not the case.

While some exceptional women have risen to the top of male-dominated fields, they’re still very much the exception. In truth, we still see remarkably low numbers when it comes to women leadership roles in business, particularly those pursuing entrepreneurial endeavors. Segment the numbers for entrepreneurial leaders who are mothers and the percent drops to the single digits. This can be especially disheartening to the next generation given that women have more than demonstrated their potential for major innovation and corporate leadership.

In fact, what isn’t always discussed are the hidden glass ceilings that might be holding women back. And since this publication covers entrepreneurs in-depth, let’s focus on those hidden ceilings, driven by antiquated assumptions, holding female entrepreneurs backs from their dreams.

#1: “Working mothers struggle to balance work and family -- and ultimately, they’ll prioritize their children.”

I alluded to the mothership issue earlier.This is a pervasive misunderstanding, even among women! After all, it’s certainly true that a good mother prioritizes the wellbeing of her child -- but the assessment fails to acknowledge that a good father will (of course!) also do so. All parents, whether or not they have careers, value their children above just about anything else. So the first step to combatting this stereotype is to acknowledge the illogical sexism in its inherent dismissal of men.

Time management skills are not gender-exclusive. In fact, I’d go as far as to say that entrepreneurs who are mothers are likely even more capable of getting big things accomplished.

By the time they’ve entered a boardroom to deliver a pitch, they’ve already proven their ability to effectively juggle tasks. Imagine everything else she’s already squared away before 9 AM!

This stereotype doesn’t only impact current mothers -- it also affects young women in their early 20s who are nowhere near having children. As they consider their long-term goals, the ingrained belief that it’s not feasible to manage both motherhood and a career can shape their future steps. They may set their sights lower or, alternatively, feel immense pressure to reach huge goals before “settling down”.

On the whole, women in and out of the workforce know what needs to be done -- in all facets of their lives. Sociologist Susan Walzer, cited in Money magazine, found that women simply see and do more. Even if they have work obligations, even if their husbands are happy to pitch in, they simply take care of more daily family tasks. They have just as many hours in the day, but they somehow manage to check off each pressing item. Even so, women in business continue to face this glass ceiling, and the only way to crack it is to continue proving it wrong.

#2: “It’s not sexism: If women just had better ideas, they’d have more success.”

This is a belief based on the idea that the business and investment worlds operate wn other words, the reason why we don’t see more women leading future multimillion-dollar startups is because their ideas are just dumber. Makes sense, right?

The numbers here are bleak: Ninety percent of Silicon Valley startup founders are men. Why? Well, in order to launch a startup, you need capital. And when women approach investors, they have to overcome inherent judgments about their natural abilities.

I recently attended a conference during which a female tech company founder revealed that in order to get venture capital, she had to add a male co-founder. Nothing else changed about the company, but once she added his presence, it became remarkably easier to gain investor interest. Why is that? Given that most investors are men themselves, there seems to be an inherent trust they feel toward other men, as research has found.

Many investors allow their preconceived notions about women to color their perceptions of female entrepreneurs. It’s important for investors to detach their personal associations -- (“I worked with a female CEO once, and she was awful”) and simply focus on the facts. Is this a promising company? Is it unique, innovative, sustainable? These are -- clearly -- gender-neutral questions, and female businesswomen should be prepared to defend her answers.

#3: “Female employees often get promotions just so the company looks more diverse.” This isn’t an uncommon gripe. Many men -- and some women -- grumble it when they see a supposedly less-deserving woman move up the company ranks. Just like with our first glass ceiling statement, it immediately dismisses all mediocre men who regularly receive promotions. Come on, be honest -- it’s no real shock when an average-performing male coworker gets a pay bump. It’s annoying, but not jaw-dropping. And sure, some women may have a “confidence gap” that’s holding them back from deserved promotions.

Although bosses typically shouldn’t feel obligated to openly justify their hiring and promotion choices, there also shouldn’t be a lack of clarity. As a manager, if you’re promoting a woman whose sales numbers have been through the roof -- let the team know! Recognize your employees’ successes and allow them to feel appreciated.