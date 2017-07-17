The History of Change: From the Frontiers of Land to the Final Frontier of Space

If you want to prepare today’s generation of students for the challenges of tomorrow, look to the heavens and learn the lessons of history here on earth.

Study the history of science and technology, so you may understand how economic change influences educational reform.

Study how the great transformations of the past – the upheavals of farming and industrialization – offer a guide to the ongoing technology revolution of the present.

Study how the successor to the Digital Age is the Space Age, in which students of all ages seek to master those subjects that matter most across the ages: Science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Add in the essential notion of communications, and it’s considered art, transforming STEM to STEAM.

Now is the time to write this history, since this is the moment when we democratize history, when we create a customized curriculum for students, when we enable those young men and women to send their experiments into space for testing aboard the International Space Station, when the onetime realm of science fiction is now the reality of scientific fact.

It is this frontier of discovery – it is the final frontier of exploration – that interests even the most dispassionate elementary or high school student, the one who otherwise struggles with math and science.

Give that boy or girl the chance to watch a rocket carry his or her payload into space, give that student the opportunity to hear the countdown to liftoff, give a classroom the ability to experience the thrill of seeing all of these things as that rocket soars with great speed and sound on behalf of not just a school or a group of students, but a constituency of the young – and a community of future workers, too – who need to become conversant in the language of statistics and data, the dialect of astronomy and the astronomical effects (in a good way) of space-based research in general.

Such is the mission of DreamUp, which empowers schools and colleges to make the theoretical practical and gives the gift of readiness to those who will discover and make real the possibilities of the future.

With over 350 experiments already in space, with partnerships among teachers and students throughout the United States and around the globe, with a multimedia presentation that is as accessible as it is aspirational, with a curriculum that captures the attention of the most creative minds – and mines the collective minds of the nation’s students, giving them a personal stake in this new era of the Space Age – this organization is a model for positive change.

This moment is historic, indeed.

It is a time for research and renewal.