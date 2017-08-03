The History of Customer Service: How Much It Matters

Have you ever wondered why the totally obvious is so far from reality? Have you ever questioned why some companies excel in their customer service while others are far behind? Customer service is far more than a mere term --- it is a way of life. History confirms this fact; the evidence reinforces this assertion; the truth of this comment is undeniable.

We may not have had a nomenclature for it in the early days, but we certainly knew – and still know – good customer service when it happens.

Small business is always further behind when it comes to having the bandwidth to manage all the operational chores, bottom-line challenges, and client management needs. Why? The answer is in their definition: They are small. Yes, you heard that right, small business is small. Small for now with the hope of growing over time. This is where the age-old conundrum lies: If you are a small business that needs to operate as a larger business, but doesn’t have the capacity to do so, be it funding or manpower, how, then, can you ever grow?

The road to successful growth leads right to technology and customer service. Where they integrate and help each other achieve the goals of the business, the better. Let’s take a look at two very different industries as examples.

First, the health, beauty, and wellness industries. Here there are a large number of sole proprietors and small businesses (one of the largest groups of small businesses according to reports). Here, excellent customer service will make or break a business and it starts with something as simple as making an appointment. If you can’t get the appointment you want, or one relatively close to it, frustration builds. Client engagement, reminders, and administrative tasks – from paying bills to tipping all come into play. When you are a one person business or sole proprietorship, client management is second only to the actual service you provide.

In the past, client management meant doing everything yourself, without automation or technology, and hoping to get it all right, while bouncing from one task to another. Companies like BBforME, have enabled small businesses and clients to work together to enhance their customer service, all beginning with the first appointment and reminder notifications. With venture capital companies looking into this space with a frenzy and technological change growing by leaps and bounds, it has become apparent that the quest for excellent customer service in the wellness space is alive and well.

In contrast, professional services form the second largest group of small businesses. Here, like in health and beauty, small businesses require large business skill sets and reputation is key. How is reputation enhanced in this space, you guessed it — through excellent customer service. Companies like Freshbooks and Quickbooks make products to manage client billing, while others make systems to manage the workload, sales, and other items. The more that goes on in the space, the more challenges a space is faced with.