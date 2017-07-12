The study of history extends to studying the history of finance.

The history of the latter is one of expansion, in terms of economic opportunity and innovative technology.

As a student of said history, I would send students to that great repository of information, with its vaults of documents and decrees, with its boxes of personal papers and public files –– I would send them to an actual bank, where they could learn the history of conventional banking by institutions like Bank of America and Chemical Bank.

I would then send those students to the Web, so they could learn the current history of banking and global payments by entrepreneurs and executives alike, from concepts like Apple Pay to CSI Kick Start by ConnexPay LLC to CSI globalVCard.

I would have these students review this transition from traditional finance to the use of virtual payments because of the need – the demand from companies and consumers alike – to reduce risk and lower the cost of credit card acceptance, which is a currency unto itself.

I would have these individuals focus on specific industries that correspond to the history of finance, including travel and e-commerce, where CSI Kick Start, ConnexPay and CSI globalVCard continue to write the latest chapter in the history of finance.

Between these two worlds, between the world of banking – of physical banks – and virtual banking through the Worldwide Web, students would have a curriculum of value.

They would understand how trade expands, thanks to facilitating payments between businesses.

They would have a better appreciation for the rhythms of history, the movement of capital, the importance of technology and the influence of innovation in general.

This history is too rich not to study.