The 'Hocus Pocus' Remake Is Officially Happening, But With A New Cast

Something wicked this way comes to the Disney Channel.
After decades of having fans clamor for more toil and trouble, a reimagining of “Hocus Pocus” is currently in the early stages of development, according to Deadline.
The remake of the 1993 cult favorite starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy will reportedly start from scratch at the Disney Channel as a TV movie with a new cast and director. “The Royals” writer Scarlett Lacey will pen the script, while David Kirschner, the film’s original producer, will return to executive produce.
Rumblings of a “Hocus Pocus” sequel have been swirling for years ever since Bette Midler joked in 2015 that filming was delayed because Disney was “having trouble finding a virgin.”
Parker has also commented on the possibility of a sequel, revealing that the cast keeps in touch via a group text thread and that she has every intention of revisiting the Sanderson sisters one day.
“I would love that,” Parker said on “Watch What Happens Live” in 2016. “I think we’ve all been fairly vocal about being very keen.”
Granted, this probably means that the fan-casted reboot with Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monae won’t happen either, which we are also TOTALLY NOT OK WITH.
CONVERSATIONS