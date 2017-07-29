The Faces of Bravery. Part 1

Foreword

My Dad worked for the British Intelligence Services. As a boy, I was told that he worked for the War Office. We lived in a suburb of London about 15 miles from the Houses of Parliament. He never talked about his job and on weekends spent all his waking hours tending to his rose gardens and mowing the lawn with an ancient old push mower that was his pride and joy. After he’d worked up a sweat he’d mop his brow with his white handkerchief which he always tucked into the sleeve of his jacket. Every Monday morning, he’d take the train to Waterloo station and go to his office. The train journey took 32 minutes and within an hour he was at his desk in Whitehall. Dad traveled a lot, mainly to countries behind the Iron curtain like Czechoslovakia and the USSR. To look at him he was the epitome of the ‘middle class gentleman.’ Pin stripe suit, furled umbrella, and bowler hat. On weekends he dressed down, but still wore a tie (or a cravat if he was feeling particularly jaunty that day!) He was nothing out of the ordinary…. a pleasant, successful, conservative man…My Dad, it turned out, as I discovered years later was a spy working for British intelligence. Turned out my dad was not in the least ordinary. He worked for MI6. A veritable James Bond figure. His cover was brilliant. No one ever found out…. except the Russians.

After WWII my Dad was tasked with repatriating Jewish/Russian POW’s from Poland and Germany. The year? 1945.This is where my interest into the fact that 6000,000 innocent Jews lost their lives to the hands of a lunatic named Adolf Hitler began.

This is the story of those brave souls.

Hitlers Diabolical Plan

The Generalplan Ost abbreviated GPO, was the Nazi German government's plan for the genocide and ethnic cleansing on a vast scale, and colonization of Central and Eastern Europe by Germans. It was to be undertaken in territories occupied by Germany during World War II. The plan was partially realized during the war, resulting indirectly and directly in a very large number of deaths, but its full implementation was not considered practicable during the major military operations, and was ultimately prevented by Germany's defeat.

The plan entailed the enslavement, and mass murder of most Slavic peoples in Europe along with planned destruction of their nations, whom the 'Aryan' Nazis viewed as racially inferior. The program operational guidelines were based on the policy of Lebensraum designed by Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party in fulfillment of the ”drive east” ideology of German expansionism. It was intended to be a part of the New Order in Europe.

The master plan was a work in progress. There are four known versions of it, developed as the time went on. After the invasion of Poland, the original blueprint for Generalplan Ost (GPO) was discussed by the RKFDV in mid-1940 during the Nazi–Soviet population transfers. The second known version of GPO was procured by the RSHA from Wilhelm Wetzel in April 1942. The third version was officially dated June 1942. The final settlement master plan for the East was suspended after the German defeat at Stalingrad in 1943. But I’m getting ahead of myself.

Hitler becomes Chancellor of Germany.

Adolf Hitler became Chancellor of Germany on January 30th 1933 and the seed was sown for the systematic extermination of more than 6,000,000 Jews over the next 12 years. The explanation of Hitlers’ implacable hatred of the Jew rests on his distorted world view which saw history as a racial struggle. He considered the Jews a race whose goal was world domination and who, therefore, were an obstruction to Aryan dominance. He believed that all of history was a fight between races which should culminate in the triumph of the superior Aryan race. Therefore, he considered it his duty to eliminate the Jews, whom he regarded as a threat. Moreover, in his eyes, the Jews' racial origin made them habitual criminals who could never be rehabilitated and were, therefore, hopelessly corrupt and inferior. The decision on the systematic murder of the Jews was made in the late winter or the early spring of 1941 in conjunction with the decision to invade the Soviet Union.

National Socialist German Workers' Party

Bundesarchiv, Bild 119-0289 / Unknown / CC-BY-SA 3.0 [CC BY-SA 3.0 de (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/de/deed.en)], via Wikimedia Commons Munich - Adolf Hitler and NSDAP treasurer Franz Xaver Schwarz. Hitler and Schwarz at the dedication of the renovation of the Palais Barlow on Brienner Straße to the Brown House in 1930

The National Socialist German Workers' Party abbreviated NSDAP, commonly referred to in English as the Nazi Party, was a political party in Germany that was active between 1920 and 1945 and practiced the ideology of Nazism. Its precursor, the German Workers' Party , existed from 1919 to 1920, and was originally founded by Anton Drexler. Drexler served as mentor to Adolf Hitler during his early days in politics. He left the party in 1923, when Hitler officially succeeded him as chairman.

In 1924 Adolf Hitler was sentenced to a five-year prison sentence for high treason for his role in leading an attempted coup known as the Beer Hall Putsch. Despite the failure of the coup, Hitler and the Nazis were pushed into the public spotlight by his trial and imprisonment, and their subsequent shift in tactics to favor propaganda over violence would eventually lead to their rise to power.

Mein Kampf

The following year in 1925 Hitler wrote Mein Kampf (My Struggle) while imprisoned for “political crimes,” in Landsberg Prison. It’s an autobiography outlining Hitler’s political ideology and future plans for Germany and was edited by Hitler’s deputy Rudolf Hess.

By Unknown author of dust jacket; Adolf Hitler author of volume [Public domain, Public domain or Public domain], via Wikimedia Commons

Joseph Goebbels - Hitlers "Propaganda Minister", was also in prison with Hitler, when he AND Hitler wrote "Mein Kampf" together. It was claimed that much of the doctrine in the book was actually the ideology of Goebbels. Goebbels understood though, that Hitler was far more "charismatic" than he was and would be better accepted as the leader of the Nazi Party. Thus Hitler simply borrowed and stole the ideology of Goebbels, the real brainchild behind National Socialism!

In 1933 Nazi Party consolidates power

After Hitler became chancellor in 1933 the Nazi Party quickly consolidated its power. Hitler managed to maintain a posture of legality throughout the Nazification process. Domestically, during the next six years, Hitler completely transformed Germany into a police state. Germany steadily began rearmament of its military, in violation of the 1919 Treaty of Versailles . Internationally, Hitler engaged in a "diplomatic revolution" by skillfully negotiating with other European countries and publicly expressing his strong desire for peace.

Starting in 1938, Hitler began his aggressive quest for Lebensraum,meaning “ the territory that a state or nation believes is needed for its natural development, especially associated with Nazi Germany.” The reason for Nazi expansion into new territory was that during this time, the “inferior” races such as “the Jews,” were being stripped of their possessions and being resettled into concentration camps like Dachau. And so in 1935 Hitler announced the Nuremberg Laws, which stripped all Jews of their rights as German citizens and separated them from other Germans legally, socially, and politically. Jews were also defined as a separate race under "The Law for the Protection of German Blood and Honor." Being Jewish was now determined by ancestry; thus the Germans used race, not religious beliefs or practices, to define the Jewish people. This law forbade marriages or sexual relations between Jews and Germans. Hitler warned darkly that if this law did not resolve the problem, he would turn to the Nazi Party for a final solution.

KRISTALLNACHT

Bundesarchiv, Bild 146-1982-174-27 / Großberger, H. / CC-BY-SA 3.0 Polish Jews expelled from Germany in late October 1938

On the evening of November 9/10 1938 after years of pent-up hatred toward the Jews, after 17-year-old Herschel Grynszpan shot and killed Ernst vom Rath, a German embassy official in Paris, in retaliation for the harsh treatment his Jewish parents had received from Nazis, the actual start of the Holocaust began, which is known as the Night of Broken Glass. (Kristallnacht) Spurred on by Joseph Goebbels, Nazis used the death of vom Rath as an excuse to conduct the first State-run pogrom against Jews. Ninety Jews were killed, 500 synagogues were burned and most Jewish shops had their windows smashed. The first mass arrest of Jews also occurred as over 25,000 men were hauled off to concentration camps. As a kind of cynical joke, the Nazis then fined the Jews 1 Billion Reichsmarks for the destruction which the Nazis themselves had caused during Kristallnacht.

From that moment on Jews were summarily arrested and sent away from their homes to concentration camps and for the next 7 years Hitler annihilated more than 6,000,000 men, women, and children of the Jewish race in camps such as Dachau (the first camp that was opened on March 22 1933 and then at the death camps we are familiar with, Auschwitz-Birkenau, Bergen-Belsen, Belzec, Chelmno, Majdanek, Sobibor, Treblinka and Matthausen where these SS officers and their henchmen carried out the “final solution” on 6,000,000 innocent Jews.

2017

The National Socialist German Workers' Party ideology or Nazism is known today as Right Wing Extremism. Antisemitism, misogyny, homophobia, racism, and white supremacism are all part of this radical belief system. The “Alt-right” party as it’s recently been dubbed is a loose group of people with far-right ideologies who reject mainstream conservatism in the United States.

As Americans we must never permit far right ideologies to take hold of our democracy, and must continue to fight the right wing policies that bring us ever closer to the ideologies that Germany adopted when Adolf Hitler became Chancellor in 1933. We must protect our constitutional laws, allowing us as a Nation to congregate without fear of reprisal, continue to have free speech and continue to be able to write the truth without fear of arrest or censorship.