Here's What The Houston Democratic Socialists Are Doing To Respond To Harvey

Due to the kind and generous donations raised from our (ongoing) fundraising effort that will be used for Harvey relief, Houston DSA would like to share the strategy we will be pursuing over the coming days, weeks, and months.

Importantly, our members will be working with other organizations in their communities as well as with other DSA chapters and at-large members who have offered their support from across the country. We aim to ensure that all effort and donations will go to those directlyaffected. Specifically, we will be pursuing a threefold strategy:

It is important to remember that Tropical Storm Harvey is a natural disaster. But the human suffering involved isn’t natural at all. Years of short-term profit based development decisions have made Houston more flood-prone just as climate change makes incoming storms larger and more dangerous.

The same capitalists who push this unsustainable development are the ones saying that climate change isn’t real. But Houston DSA members — and DSA members from across Texas and even surrounding states — are showing that we can do better. We can come together as socialists, support each other, and build a better future.