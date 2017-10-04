The IB and the International ACAC Conference: Recognizing Common Humanity

International Baccalaureate played a key role in the annual conference of the International Association for College Admission Counseling (International ACAC). The meeting, which drew international college counsellors from around the world, took place from 11-14 July at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio .

International ACAC’s goal is to facilitate global interaction among counsellors and institutions in support of secondary students transitioning to higher education, while promoting professional standards that foster ethical and social responsibility. Counsellors and admissions officials from around the world attended from countries such as Australia, Bangladesh, China, Rwanda and the United Kingdom.

The IB offers four highly-respected programmes of international education that develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills needed to live, learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world.

Marie Vivas, senior development manager at the IB, says: “International Baccalaureate students are of particular interest to International ACAC members because IB programmes allow students to develop internationally-minded people who, recognizing their common humanity and shared guardianship of the planet, help to create a better and more peaceful world.”

Vivas, a former president of the predecessor organization to International ACAC, was part of a session titled “Predicted Grades/Unpredictable Outcomes,” that examined consequences of IB grade projections for students, families and schools.

Other sessions focused on Brexit and its impact on the future of higher education as well as how international students studying in the US can adjust to the shifting political climate.