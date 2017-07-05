The Idea of America: Besieged Yet Still Dynamic

What an appalling Independence Day weekend we have just had. After viciously and dishonestly attacking a female journalist, then doubling down with another tweet depicting him beating up a CNN stand-in, Donald Trump celebrated the anniversary of the Declaration of Independence with an inane song about his campaign slogan. The man does not disappoint at being a disappointment.

In contrast to Il Duce Donald's trademark self-referentialism and bashing of the media and women, there was ... bashing of Trump.

So much for devolutionary America celebrating the dynamic principles of revolutionary America.

Trump is a failing president -- and every bit the ascendant yet erratic megalomaniac with pronounced know-nothing and neo-fascist tendencies I began warning about two years ago -- but a great success at focusing everything on himself. Which blocks serious thought on serious matters, such as the existential threats of climate change and nuclear war triggered by complex sociological and geopolitical conflict.

Resistance is fine, but hardly enough. A successful opposition should point out how different Trump's viciously dumbed-down and shallow way of thinking is from the Founders' conception of America.

For the idea of America has always been dynamic, not static, expansive, not insular, and reflective, not reactive.

The idea of America is about expanding the light of freedom and reason to meet new challenges, not retreating into a darkness of know-nothingism.

The Founders such as Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, Ben Franklin, John Adams, and Tom Paine were philosophes and adherents of the Enlightenment, that sustained starburst in thought which rejected feudalism, royalism, and superstitionism in favor of applying the reason of science to society.

The founding document of the American idea is the Declaration of Independence, whose July 4, 1776 ratification by the Continental Congress we have just so feebly celebrated.

As grand a document as it is, Jefferson, its principal author, as well as fellow drafting committee members Adams and Franklin and the other key Founders, clearly foresaw that the idea of America would have to updated and revamped, refreshed and renewed, from time to time as history continued on its course.

Denunciation of the slave trade, for one obvious example, was edited out of the Declaration of Independence by the Continental Congress acting as a committee of the whole.

As a result, it was "four score and seven years" later that Abraham Lincoln provided the nation with a rebooted idea of America, renewing the promise of the Declaration of Independence in his Gettysburg Address as he proclaimed "a new birth of freedom.” Lincoln thus dealt with the scourge of slavery. Which ironically had been outlawed a few decades earlier by the very British Empire we had succeeded in leaving.

Not quite four score years after Lincoln spoke at Gettysburg, Franklin D. Roosevelt presented another revamping and renewal of the idea of America.

With the yeoman farms and industrial artisans of Jefferson's and Lincoln's times well in the rear view mirror, a vastly altered America was beset by by a failing domestic capitalism and a flourishing global fascism.

So with the nation just emerging from the abyss of the Great Depression and about to be engulfed by the Second World War, Roosevelt set forth in his 1941 State of the Union a doctrine he called "the Four Freedoms."

FDR proclaimed that people not only in the U.S. but "everywhere in the world" should enjoy freedom of expression and of worship, and freedom from want and from fear.

Today, nearly four score years on from FDR's invocation of the Four Freedoms -- which, like the principles of the Declaration of Independence and the Gettysburg Address before it, has only been partially achieved -- we are in the midst of another time calling for revamping and renewal of the every protean idea of America. How do we live in sustainable fashion on the Earth?

The concerns of yeoman farmers and industrial artisans have given way to the more complex challenges of mass industrialism, radical technological innovation, increased social diversity, complex geopolitical conflict based in large measure on ancient religious claims, and a threatened planetary ecology.

For revolutionary America is also evolutionary America. The only thing that is established for all time, on this five billion year old planet in a 14 billion year old universe, is principle.

And each time a revolutionary new iteration of our founding principles is established, there is a major reaction and consequent lag.

For example, Lincoln's end of slavery was followed by a century of anti-Enlightenment reaction in the form of anti-black segregation and oppression. Even today, the old Confederacy is the backbone of reactionary America. Trump won all the old Confederate states but Virginia. Had the old Confederacy not come through for Trump, Hillary Clinton would have won comfortably.

Now we have to deal with the ongoing reaction against FDR's Four Freedoms just as we turn to meet new technological, sociological, and geopolitical challenges which threaten continued life on this planet.

Our technological adolescence, which has provided us with many marvels even as it has driven us to consume rather than conserve, is joined now to sociological and political complexities generating potentially ruinous rivalries in which individuals have the firepower of an 18th century battalion and nations can destroy the global environment.

These are clearcut existential crises which are nonetheless non-obvious to those who live moment-to-moment rather than in history.

As I wrote repeatedly before the election, even before the Trump era we already lived in a shallow, moment-to-moment, essentially non-reflective ahistorical and ADD culture. That is what enabled, indeed, empowered the rise of Donald Trump.

His faux populism aside, Trump really represents, in addition to that massive ego, radical capitalism and reactionary religionism. He epitomized anti-Enlightenment forces whose resurgence at this critical time could not only take this civilization down but make the Dark Ages look like a paradise.

It was already devolutionary America which yielded a choice between the two most unpopular nominees in the history of presidential politics. (What it was that drove the mostly capable Clintons to cripple themselves politically by leveraging their post and prospective presidencies to make hundreds of millions of dollars is a matter for another time.)

Trumpism accelerates devolutionary America. And the one thing Trump is undeniably good at is making things about himself. With the the truly bully pulpit of the presidency in his hands, and an ever reactive media culture, it's all Trump all the time. The future recedes into an ever consumptive Trumpist now.

Only if leaders develop enough perspective to focus on fundamental, creative, profoundly revolutionary American principles will we avoid the endless fur ball that rewards Trumpism and neglects the future.