The Ideals of 1776 and President Trump's Effort to Restrict the Vote

Today is the Fourth of July, the Glorious Fourth, Independence Day, a holiday America has celebrated in the midst of the bloodshed of the Civil War, the depths of the Great Depression, and the frightening early years of World War II when the armies of Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan were on the march. The nation survived those dark moments, and it will, no doubt, survive the onslaught on freedom and our rights by the Trump administration.

One of the legacies of the revolutionary ferment of the late 18th century — universal suffrage — has come under attack in recent months. Legacies is the operative word, as the granting of the ballot to all adult citizens of the United States has been a process rather than an instantaneous result of independence from Great Britain and the subsequent adoption of the Constitution.

When the American Republic was created, only white men who were property holders could vote. Gradually, the ballot was extended to all white men, then to the former slaves by virtue of the Fifteenth Amendment, and, finally, to women by the Nineteenth Amendment (though many states, especially in the West, allowed women to vote before 1920). The removal of the Union Army from the South and the end of Reconstruction in 1876 allowed the former slaveholders to reclaim power and disenfranchise the freedman, despite the constitutional guarantee of the right to vote. African Americans only regained the ballot through a struggle that lasted nearly a century.

Today, the Trump administration is overseeing another assault on the right to vote. President Trump, apparently convinced that millions of ballots fraudulently cast by undocumented workers robbed him of the popular-vote victory over Hillary Clinton, appointed the Presidential Advisory Commission on Voter Integrity in May. The commission is a vanity project for Trump, whose ego cannot admit the possibility that he lost the popular vote by nearly three-million votes. Unfortunately, Trump’s vanity has merged with a simmering Republican desire to suppress the vote of certain groups — African Americans and the poor, in particular — who traditionally vote Democratic. As Paul Waldman wrote in The Washington Post, the true name of the inquiry should be the “Commission on Vote Suppression.”

There is, of course, no evidence of widespread voter fraud in American elections. That has not stopped a number of Republican-controlled states from implementing voter ID laws mandating that prospective voters have certain forms of state-approved identification that are often difficult for groups such as African Americans, the elderly, and the poor to obtain. The goal of these laws is not to prevent in-person voter fraud, which is extremely rare, but to suppress the vote.

Trump’s commission is led by Vice President Mike Pence, but the man picked to run the group’s day-to-day operations is Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state who has pressed for aggressive measures to crack down on undocumented immigrants who he believes are responsible for thousands of cases of voter fraud. “Selecting Kris Kobach as vice chair reveals exactly the kind of discriminatory witch hunt the American people can expect from this commission,” said Representative Nancy Pelosi, House minority leader, “The president’s ‘election integrity’ commission is clearly intended to accelerate the vile voter suppression efforts in states across the nation,” she added. Another recent appointee to the commission is Hans von Spakovsky, a veteran of George W. Bush’s Justice Department and currently a fellow at the arch-conservative Heritage Foundation who has spearheaded attempts to suppress minority voting.

The commission has had an inauspicious beginning as scores of states — controlled by both political parties — refused its request for personal and public data on the nation’s 200-million voters. Deeply red states such as Indiana and Kobach’s own Kansas have indicated that privacy laws hinder their ability to comply with the commission’s request. Concerns over the right of states to control their own electoral processes also influence the decision not to comply. “My reply would be: They can go jump in the Gulf of Mexico and Mississippi is a great State to launch from. Mississippi residents should celebrate Independence Day and our State’s right to protect the privacy of our citizens by conducting our own electoral processes,” said Delbert Hosemann, Mississippi’s Republican secretary of state.

The refusal of states to comply with the commission drew Trump’s ire on Twitter this past weekend. “Numerous states are refusing to give information to the very distinguished VOTER FRAUD PANEL. What are they trying to hide?” he tweeted. The president’s ignorance of the issue betrays him: The states are not hiding anything, but rather they are protecting the privacy of their citizens and the right of states to run democratic elections. Alex Padilla, a Democrat who is California’s secretary of state, was particularly critical of Trump and his commission. “California's participation would only serve to legitimize the false and already debunked claims of massive voter fraud made by the President, the Vice President, and Mr. Kobach,” Padilla said. "[Kobach's] role as vice chair is proof that the ultimate goal of the commission is to enact policies that will result in the disenfranchisement of American citizens.”

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, White House deputy press secretary, labeled the pushback by the states a “political stunt.” But, it is the commission that is a stunt for it is a committee in search of a voting problem that does not exist while ignoring a problem that does exist: Russian interference in the 2016 election. Of course, Trump does not want to investigate Vladimir Putin’s manipulation of the campaign as it might expose possible collusion between team Trump and the Russians. Fortunately, other agencies of the American government are probing the Russia connection.