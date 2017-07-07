The Ideals of Personal Liberty

When it comes to politics in the United States, the clearly defined parties are undoubtedly the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. With that said, these are not the only two parties around – and given the recent political turmoil, many people are growing more and more curious about other political options. Next to the democratic and republican parties, the most well-known party is probably the Libertarian Party. With that said, while the party is known by name it is often not very well understood. Let’s take a look at the Libertarian Party and what it stands for.

Personal Liberties

One of the most important ideals in America, and perhaps the one most staunchly defended, is that of freedom. This freedom can take many forms – freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and freedom of the press being among them – but one thing is invariable: the United States of America stands for freedom, and this is something its citizens expect. This idea is one of the core in the Libertarian Party, which emphasizes the importance of maintaining individual freedom. The party believes that individuals should have the right to pursue success and freedom in any way they so choose as long as doing so does not hurt anyone else.

Social Freedom

Much like their beliefs regarding personal liberties, libertarians also hold various social ideals that tend to place them on the “leftist” part of the political spectrum. They believe that the government should not be able to restrict or define personal relationships. Before you believe that this is a clear endorsement of any particular sexuality, however, keep in mind that this belief stems mostly from the idea that the government should not be allowed to interfere in citizens’ lives. This includes personal relationships, and libertarians tend to believe that consenting adults should be free to pursue relationships that make them happy. They hold the same to be true of things like drug use, which they believe to be a “victimless crime”.

Smaller Government