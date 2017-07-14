"The Impaired Moral Compass " By Rev. Peter E. Bauer

Years ago, as a Navy and then Army Reservist, I would on occasion be involved in field operational training. I would go to bucolic places like Fort Bragg and Camp Lejeune, N.C. The plan for training would entail setting up tents, an operational support center, a communications center. Training would consist of going to the rifle range, water survival exercises, running an obstacle course and doing land navigation.

Land Nav, as it referred to, can resemble going on a scavenger hunt. You have a map, a compass and an azimuth. The later instrument helps you to strike coordinates and therefore helps you to negotiate the terrain. Between using a compass and an azimuth you are either able to know where you are going or find yourself hopelessly lost. I have been with people who know how to use these instruments very well and our team found the assigned targets/objects in the field right away.

However, if you give me an azimuth and compass, we are going to spend a lot of time looking for the assigned targets.

A compass helps you to be directed in the right direction. Moral, religious and ethical systems are also designed in terms of providing guidance to people in terms of how they might live their lives.

But what happens when the compass is not functioning right or is broken? What happens if you don’t strike the right coordinates with the azimuth? Your task of finding the right target or getting to the appropriate destination becomes skewed and your mission becomes thwarted.

Right now, in our country, we are witnessing a lot of ethical and moral boundaries that are getting violated. Conflicts of interest abound with the highest elected officials. There is no problem for some leaders to meet with legal representatives of countries that have been deemed adversarial and the reaction “it was an innocent meeting, nothing was discussed that was of any consequence or substance.” Here when the boundaries become this fluid, there is the invitation for further violation to occur between parties and damage that will be enacted upon policy. If you have people who are making up the rules as they go along and who change them, on a whim, to suit their own vested financial interests, then you are inviting problems and negative results.

If you want to find your way out of the woods, you need to know what direction the sun rises and sets and you probably need to know where water is flowing, and what direction it is going, then you might be led to where there will be communities of life. Knowing how to negotiate and navigate a terrain can help you save your physical life.

But what saves our spiritual, moral and ethical life? When one is surrounded with so much corruption and collusion? When those at the top declare that morals and ethics are not absolute, that everything is fluid “and that most people in political domains would have attended the meeting “it sends a shadowy message to others, especially young people, that anything and everything can be manipulated and sold for a price.

Historically, our country has gone through periods where there has been great corruption. Think about the Gilded Age and the Robber Barons in the late 19TH Century (1877-1900) and the scandals like Teapot Dome that occurred in the early 20Th century (1921). These events eventually were followed by a Progressive Era (1890-1920).

One could interpret that what is happening now can be likened to another Gilded Age that is starting to tarnish like rust on a golden cage. Corruption can create havoc, and discontent, but at some point, communities, nations of people say “enough “and then we see a movement that emerges to correct inequity and injustice.

I pray that this kind of foundational correction can happen, it can’t happen soon enough.

We must have our compasses and azimuths working correctly and we need people with strong moral core character who have stable personalities who can use these tools appropriately for all of us and for the betterment of our world.

May it be so.