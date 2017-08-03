The Importance and Value of Business Networking

Even with LinkedIn, Alignable, FaceBook Live and the latest social media platforms, face-to-face interaction is the key for building trust. Making a personal connection with eye contact, an air kiss, bow, fist bump or handshake, and solid conversation is still the most powerful networking. By growing your network, opportunities arise, business partners appear, connections are made and trust is garnered in the local community. Here are just a few of the reasons networking is so crucial to success.