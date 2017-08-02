The Importance of Evidence

We professors make a mistake in the first year of law school that adversely affects lawyers’ ability to do their work. We make many mistakes, but among them one especially frames the judicial process in a misleading manner: we teach using "hypotheticals" which encourage students to take for granted that the facts are already established. Since we focus on appellate decisions, based on a "record" not subject to further dispute, it is no wonder that none among us pauses to consider whether the truth is what has been presented or why we have any confidence in what we believe.

We ask if the defendant committed this act with malice aforethought, whether that should constitute a different crime than if she had done the deed with another state of mind. We do not ask how we observers can be certain of her mens rea. The “if” is crucial and omitted. Grammar expresses logic. The “subjunctive mood” is used to call attention to “if-then” contingencies. If — emphasis on “if” — the accused had planned to run over the victim with her car, and it was not genuinely an accident, she should be punished. But — and that condition is neglected too much — if the accused had no such intention, wasn’t reckless either, then she should not be convicted.

I have heard traditionalists explain that it is law school, not "fact" school. We are not training detectives. The single course in Evidence, not required, is expected to offer enough education in the rules for resolving what actually happened. Yet the problem extends beyond the preparation of members of the bar to advocate for their causes.

The trouble for society is we assume too much. You cannot, or ought not, skip over the step of verifying what the witness has said, since that person might be a party with an interest at stake. We argue about policy without analyzing the premises. You proceed from one description of the universe around us, and I from an altogether contrary foundation. Our conclusions about right and wrong, despite our sincerity and faith, ultimately depend on claims about reality and causation. We value abstract opinions over concrete facts even though the former are not supported by the latter. You need not be a scholar to see that such tendencies will lead to outcomes that are not optimal.

Yet we seem unable, or perhaps unwilling, to challenge ourselves to determine what is the case and what is not so. The choices we make in public discourse are to accept or reject a story, and too often it is an internet viral sensation that we give a credibility that turns out to be unwarranted. We lack the collective ability to assess, perceiving that many propositions are true in part and false in part; they are probabilities, or they gesture at complexities and imply the indefinite. We do not do it for ourselves, much less together.

The news offers us examples of disputes unceasingly. Here are two recent reports to study. Neither has any ideological content. That renders them easier to rely on for this purpose.

An animal sanctuary killed all of the creatures within its care. That caused an outcry. The owners stated that they had warned the municipality they had to move for safety reasons, or take extreme measures. According to them, they had been prohibited from continuing their operations and had no choice except to put down their charges. In response, the public officials indicated that they had been discussing options. They denied that they had been told of the likelihood of euthanasia.

A newlywed couple blamed their wedding photographer for ruining the nuptials. Their account of her withholding the images from them went viral on social media. Everyone was sympathetic. She was driven out of business. In subsequent legal proceedings, it came to light that they were to blame and not her. Their complaint was at best exaggerated and at worst fictitious, meaning the subject of their anger (and the world’s) had her own cause of action for defamation.

In the animal sanctuary case, whose side we take might be influenced by whose testimony is persuasive. That is to be expected. In the wedding photographer case, we see the consequences of failing to inquire. We end up favoring the transgressor over their target.